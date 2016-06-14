Giants Causeway tour

You will be whisked away from Derry City to the wilds of the Antrim Coast where you will see at first hand the natural beauty of the world renowned Giant's Causeway, a UNESCO world heritage site, with it's 40,000 natural basalt hexagonal colums that were created around 50, 000, 000 years ago and here the folklore of the area. Next you will be taken to Carrick-a-Rede rope bridge that was erected in 1755 by salmin fishermen to get overto the island. Originally there was only one hand rail to cross over the 20 mtr span, but today you'll be glad to hear they're 2 rails now for safety. There will also be photo stops along the way with another stop off at Dunluce Castle for photos and a walk around the grounds. Dunluce Castle is used as the site of Castle Greyjoy in the Game of Thrones television series. This 8 hour private taxi tour will pick up at your location in Derry City and drop there on return to Derry. Your driver will aslo be your guide for the entire day. Lunch and entrance fees are NOT included in the price. Local money needed for the day would be around £30.00 per person, this would cover entrance fees to Giant's Causeway and Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge and lunch. Itinerary would be flexible if there is something in particular that you would like to see or visit in the area, just let your driver know on the day.