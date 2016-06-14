Welcome to Derry (Londonderry)
There's lots of history to absorb here, from the Siege of Derry to the Battle of the Bogside and Bloody Sunday – a stroll around the 17th-century city walls that encircle the city is a must, as is a tour of the Bogside murals – along with taking in the burgeoning live-music scene in the city's lively pubs.
Top experiences in Derry (Londonderry)
Derry (Londonderry) activities
Bloody Sunday and Bogside Murals Private Walking Tour
Departing from the Tower Museum in the city centre, this private Bloody Sunday and Bogside murals tour will take you into the heart of the Bogside district of Derry, the crucible of the modern day conflict in Ireland. This 90-minute walking tour will begin at Free Derry Wall and take you around some of the Bogside murals.The modern history of Derry is explored in the Bogside tour. Subjects range from the partition of Ireland and the creation of the six-county state, widespread religious discrimination against Irish Catholics, Civil Rights period, Battle of the Bogside 1969, Bloody Sunday massacre January 1972 and covers both inquiries in to Bloody Sunday and the conflict that occurred here afterwards.These tours are ideal for school and university groups studying Irish history as well as peace and reconciliation studies.
Derry Walls Private Walking Tour
This private Derry Walls walking tour can start anytime suitable for you, and will take you through the older history of Derry and the surrounding area. Derry is one of the longest continued used area in Ireland dating back some six thousand years. St Colmcille set his monastery on the island of Doire in 546 before going to Iona in the western isles of Scotland bringing Christianity to Britain.Other areas examined on this tour are Elizabeth I advance into Ulster bringing Anglicization and the Protestant religion. The Irish response to this invasion was the Nine Years War 1594-1603, ending with the Flight of the Earls in 1607. The Plantation of Ulster brought thousands of English and Scottish Protestants to Ulster and the building of the City Walls from 1613.Derry became Londonderry under James I and was financed by the Guilds of London where the Guildhall gets its name. The Siege of Derry, The Fountain Estate, Derry Gaol, Apprentice Boys, Great Hunger and emigration are areas that are covered on this tour also. This walking tour is conducted on Derry's walls while walking the 1.4 km circuit of the walls.
Giants Causeway tour
You will be whisked away from Derry City to the wilds of the Antrim Coast where you will see at first hand the natural beauty of the world renowned Giant's Causeway, a UNESCO world heritage site, with it's 40,000 natural basalt hexagonal colums that were created around 50, 000, 000 years ago and here the folklore of the area. Next you will be taken to Carrick-a-Rede rope bridge that was erected in 1755 by salmin fishermen to get overto the island. Originally there was only one hand rail to cross over the 20 mtr span, but today you'll be glad to hear they're 2 rails now for safety. There will also be photo stops along the way with another stop off at Dunluce Castle for photos and a walk around the grounds. Dunluce Castle is used as the site of Castle Greyjoy in the Game of Thrones television series. This 8 hour private taxi tour will pick up at your location in Derry City and drop there on return to Derry. Your driver will aslo be your guide for the entire day. Lunch and entrance fees are NOT included in the price. Local money needed for the day would be around £30.00 per person, this would cover entrance fees to Giant's Causeway and Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge and lunch. Itinerary would be flexible if there is something in particular that you would like to see or visit in the area, just let your driver know on the day.
West Donegal and Highlands tour
Tours can be tailored to your specific requirements. 8 hour private guided tour of West Donegal and Highlands. You will be whisked away from Derry City and you will be taken into the heart of Donegal's Gaeltacht area (Irish speaking)and the spectacular scenery of the area. From Letterkenny we go to Kilmacrenan and Doon Rock/Doon Well, inauguration stone of Gaelic chieftains. On towards Gartan church and cemetery and to Glenveagh National Park, Mount Errigal and the Poison Glen. Lunch can be arranged upon request at one of the local restaurants in the area. Finishing with a stroll on one of the many fine beaches in the area before returning to Derry.