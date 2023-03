In a building adjoining the Apprentice Boys Memorial Hall, this museum celebrates the role of the 13 apprentice boys who in December 1688 locked the city gates against the approaching Jacobite army. Derry was surrounded and during the 105-day siege no supplies could reach the city, its starving citizens resorting to eating dogs and rats until English ships brought relief.

The Protestant Apprentice Boys of Derry Association marches in commemoration of the event every August.