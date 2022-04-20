Covered in turf and cut into the hillside, the cliffs' state-of-the-art visitor centre has engaging exhibitions covering the fauna, flora, geology and…
Cliffs of Moher
In good visibility, the Cliffs of Moher (Aillte an Mothair, or Ailltreacha Mothair) are staggeringly beautiful. The entirely vertical cliffs rise to a height of 214m, their edge abruptly falling away into a ceaselessly churning Atlantic.
A progression of vast heads, the dark limestone marches in a rigid formation. Views stretch to the Aran Islands and the hills of Connemara. Sunsets here see the sky turn a kaleidoscope of amber, amethyst, rose pink and deep garnet red.
One of Ireland's blockbuster sights, it includes a high-tech visitor centre, a 19th-century lookout tower and a wealth of walking trails. Visiting by boat can bring the best views.
Cliffs of Moher Visitor Centre
O'Brien's Tower
