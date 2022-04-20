Getty Images/Flickr Open

Cliffs of Moher

In good visibility, the Cliffs of Moher (Aillte an Mothair, or Ailltreacha Mothair) are staggeringly beautiful. The entirely vertical cliffs rise to a height of 214m, their edge abruptly falling away into a ceaselessly churning Atlantic.

A progression of vast heads, the dark limestone marches in a rigid formation. Views stretch to the Aran Islands and the hills of Connemara. Sunsets here see the sky turn a kaleidoscope of amber, amethyst, rose pink and deep garnet red.

One of Ireland's blockbuster sights, it includes a high-tech visitor centre, a 19th-century lookout tower and a wealth of walking trails. Visiting by boat can bring the best views.

    Cliffs of Moher Visitor Centre

    Covered in turf and cut into the hillside, the cliffs' state-of-the-art visitor centre has engaging exhibitions covering the fauna, flora, geology and…

    O'Brien's Tower

    Clatter up the spiral iron staircase to the roof-top viewing platform of this historic stone tower for the Cliffs of Moher's best photo-op. The structure…

