Best Boutique Hotels in Europe: 15 Design-Forward Stays Worth the Trip

Once you’ve stayed in your first boutique hotel, it’s hard to go back to one with wall art that looks like it needed 10 rounds of meetings to be corporately approved. When you step into a room filled with unique trinkets, or can trace your fingertips along a wall that’s been standing for centuries, the romance of traveling becomes integrated into your experience – and there’s no place better to go looking for that spark than in Europe.

What Makes a Boutique Hotel?

A lounge at Wilmina, Berlin, Germany. Wilmina

Travelers can spend time debating what is or isn’t considered boutique. They are typically defined as those with fewer than 100 rooms, but the best tend to have fewer than 50, and some really intimate properties may even have fewer than 10. Hotels are independently owned, or may belong to a small curated collection like Small Luxury Hotels or Design Hotels. However, larger hotel brands also market some of their hotel collections as "boutique hotels" but may have between 100 and 200 rooms, or they may partner with smaller boutique hotels and incorporate them into rewards programs like Marriott Bonvoy or Hilton Honors.

Some boutique hotels can be expensive, but boutique isn't always the same as luxury. Prices can also run the gamut between €150 to €1500+ per night, depending on location, size and amenities. A good boutique hotel will have a story to tell and invite you to be a character in that story.

How We Selected These Boutique Hotels

A bedroom at Eleven Deplar, Iceland. Eleven Deplar Farm

To construct this list of the best boutique hotels in Europe, we only considered hotels that have fewer than 70 rooms, that are independently owned or part of a small collection, and that have beautiful design or a strong connection to the locals. We also focused on hotels located in places we would want to visit ourselves, whether or not we had the chance to stay in a boutique hotel. From the hotels hidden in ancient city squares in Barcelona to former Soviet publishing houses in Tbilisi, these are our favorite boutique hotels in some of Europe’s best destinations.

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1. Passalacqua, Lake Como, Italy

Best for a luxurious lakeside retreat

Price range: €€€€

Room count: 24

Book: Book a year in advance for peak season, June to August. The hotel is closed between January 3 and mid-March.

Salle delle Dame at Passalacqua in Lake Como. Stefan Giftthaler/Passalacqua

Boutique doesn’t have to mean luxury, but the best luxury hotels are the ones with a boutique feel. Nothing fits this glove better than the magnificent Passalacqua on Lake Como, which is located inside an 18th-century villa that was once the residence of a count. The modern hotel is divided into three elegant accommodation types: the Palazz, the Villa, and the Casa al Lago (Lake House). Decor includes gold trimmings and jewel-toned upholstery. Overlooking the lake, the pool is accented with gumdrop-shaped umbrellas and feels private, sheltered by the extensive forest. Seeing Lake Como is one thing, but this hotel offers a more immersive experience. Every thoughtful touchpoint makes you feel like an esteemed guest who has just entered into the pages of a classic novel. From the town of Como, the hotel is a 20-minute drive up the western shore of the lake.

Don’t miss: Food is central to the magic that makes this hotel feel like the home of your dreams. The kitchen is always free to wander into, and the chef specializes in their own style of “grand villa cuisine,” which means there’s always food to graze on and dishes are cooked to order.

Website: Passalacqua

Address: Via Besana, 59, 22010 Moltrasio CO, Italy

2. Casa Bonavita, Attard, Malta

Best for an island palazzo

Price range: €€€€

Room count: 17

Book: The hotel is open year-round, but you should book a few months in advance for the high season from June to August.

The Valletta Bar at Casa Bonavita, Malta. Julian Vassallo/Casa Bonavita

The Venetian influence on Malta’s architecture can be best appreciated from the inside of this 300-year-old noble palazzo-turned-hotel. An extensive renovation has restored the baroque arches and frescoes that give Casa Bonavita an undeniable character. While the shared spaces evoke the poetry of the past, the rooms have a more modern personality with checkerboard tiles and marble tubs. In common areas, like the Valletta Bar, hand-painted wallpaper creates a storybook feel that continues in the main dining room with its garden frescoes and rattan chairs. This hotel is the Mediterranean daydream come to life, combining the romanticism of a natural oasis with luxurious design and a high standard for craftsmanship in everything from the rugs to the chandeliers. The hotel is located in a small inland village, 25 minutes from the airport and Valletta, which gives you a central jumping-off point for exploring the island by car.

Don’t miss: No refuge this glamorous would be complete without a spa, and the attention to detail does not stop here, with jewel-toned Moroccan tiles covering every inch of the floor and ceiling.

Website: Casa Bonavita

Address: 147 Triq Sant Anton, Attard ATD 1285, Malta

3. Burg Hotel Oberlech, Lech am Arlberg, Austria

Best for a cozy ski trip

Price range: €€€

Room count: 69

Book: Book 2 months in advance, at least.

The sun deck at Burg Hotel Oberlech, Lech am Arlberg, Austria. Burg Hotel Oberlech

In the 1960s, this charming ski lodge was originally opened as a mid-slope milk bar at an elevation of 1750m, and for three generations it has evolved into a luxury boutique under the care of the same family. In the 1990s, these hoteliers also helped design and install a network of underground tunnels that keeps the small village entirely car-free on the surface. Matching the storybook look of the scenery, the interior is just as inviting with a design that combines minimalism and mountain motifs, and ceilings covered in gorgeous pine panels. When you’re not on the slopes, you may want to spend more time in the (clothing-optional) spa that has multiple saunas, hot tubs and a steam room. It’s rare that you find such a facility in a small boutique hotel, but that’s part of the complete experience that Burg Hotel Oberlech promises in addition to luxuries like a massive wine cellar that holds over 60,000 bottles and ski-in/ski-out access. To get there, you will need to drive for 2 hours and 30 minutes from Zurich, or take the train to Langen am Arlberg and get a taxi for the last 18km.

Don’t miss: Take the cable car up to the Kriegeralpe, the hotel’s small lodge located in the middle of the mountains, with the same gourmet cuisine you’ll find at the hotel.

Website: BURG Hotel

Address: Oberlech 266, 6764 Lech am Arlberg, Austria

4. Violino d’Oro, Venice, Italy

Best for romantic immersion

Price range: €€€€

Room count: 32

Book: Book at least 2–3 months in advance for peak season (May to June and September to October) or 4–6 months in advance for the Biennale and film festival.

Nowhere is a boutique hotel more at home than along the charming canals of Venice, where no architectural challenge has ever been met with anything but tenacity and creativity. A convergence of three 17th-century buildings, this music-inspired hotel (note the golden violin at the entrance) is filled with treasured details of Italian heritage and craftsmanship. Each room is filled with so many lush and specific details – such as marble chess sets casually waiting for a game – that the experience of occupying these spaces feels bespoke. It’s chic, but also personal. I stayed at the Violino d’Oro in the weeks before Christmas, and found the lobby area immensely charming, being filled with Italian Christmas baubles and beautiful touches like the elegant candy bar displayed in crystal vases. In the mornings, I went straight to the window, where I could watch people cross the small footbridge over the canal and see the gondoliers preparing for the day. In a city as beautiful as Venice, this hotel is a direct channel of its natural romanticism. It's located along the Moisè Canal, just a one-block walk from the Piazza San Marco.

Don’t miss: Take advantage of this hotel’s private gondola entrance if you really want to feel like a celebrity. It’s hard to imagine a more beautiful way to start the day.

Website: Violino d'Oro

Address: San Marco, 2091, 30124, Venice, Italy

5. Hotel TwentySeven, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Best for Dutch maximalism

Price range: €€€€

Room count: 16

Book: Book 1–2 months in advance.

A one-bedroom suite at Hotel TwentySeven, Amsterdam. Hotel TwentySeven

Located on the top floors of a historic turn-of-the-century landmark, Hotel TwentySeven is a suite-only boutique hotel a stone’s throw from Amsterdam’s Royal Palace. These spaces were once used by one of the city’s oldest social clubs, and the hotel maintains that touch of ultra-luxury with a design that is a moody and maximalist mix of textures, like silk carpets and lavish touches like hot tubs and double rain showers. The third floor has a cocktail bar that features stunning wood-paneled details and a bar made of pure onyx. It’s a totally different experience than what one would expect to find in Amsterdam, where minimalism is usually in style, but that’s what makes it special, not to mention the dedication to soundproofing, from the double-glazed windows to the 10cm-thick doors. This is quite necessary for its location on the busy Dam Square, offering the benefit of a central location without the buzz of the crowds.

Don’t miss: If hotel breakfast is your favorite part of traveling, the spread at Restaurant Bougainville will blow you away with what’s essentially your own personal buffet.

Website: Hotel TwentySeven

Address: Dam 27, 1012 JS Amsterdam, the Netherlands

6. Stamba Hotel, Tbilisi, Georgia

Best for book lovers

Price range: €€

Room count: 62

Book: Book at least 2 weeks in advance.

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The hotel lobby at Stamba in Tbilisi, Georgia. Havoc/Shutterstock

Located in a former Soviet-era publishing and printing house from the 1950s, the Stamba Hotel in Tbilisi, the Georgian capital is both edgy and fitted with every luxury. Concrete pillars and exposed beams immediately call to mind the building’s origins, but the plethora of books tucked into every corner preserve the spirit of the printed word. Nothing proves this more than the extensive libraries in every room – and yes, you can borrow the books. As a solo traveler, I loved my stay here and wish I had planned on spending more time at the hotel Filled with colorfully upholstered furniture and funky touches, like brass tubs and espresso machines, this is a hotel in which you can easily spend a whole day indulging your inner hipster, perhaps curled up with a book and espresso, while your favorite tunes stream from the in-room sound system. Although you might not want to do that with all the buzz going on downstairs in the unique third spaces, which include a photography museum, a zero-waste fashion atelier and an amphitheater. Plus, it’s located in the very vibrant and cool Vera neighborhood, just a 30-minute drive from the airport in the city center.

Don’t miss: On the ground floor, you will find D Block, a coworking space that caters to the city’s creative community and offers discounted rates to hotel guests.

Website: Stamba Hotel

Address: 14 Kostava St, Tbilisi, Georgia

7. Aman Sveti Stefan, Montenegro

Best for utter privacy

Price range: €€€€

Room count: 33

Book: Book1-2 months in advance.

The Signature Pool at Aman Sveti Stefan, Montenegro. Aman Sveti Stefan

This boutique hotel doesn’t just take advantage of a historic building; it encompasses an entire 15th-century fishing village that is now a completely private island exclusive to hotel guests. The project was a labor of love to transform a village into a secluded boutique hotel made up of spacious suites and cottages on the Adriatic Coast of Montenegro. Throughout the property, original features are highlighted and incorporated into the contemporary and minimalist interior design, drawing attention to the irreplaceable timeworn features. Between the rooms, small plazas and narrow streets recreate the dynamic of your own small village. You’ll find this hotel to be only a 30-minute drive from Tivat Airport (TIV), along the pink sands of Sveti Stefan Beach. The hotel is accessible only via a small pedestrian-only causeway that separates the private and public beaches.

Don’t miss: With so much room to spread out, the large spa is a stunning oasis with floor-to-ceiling windows that let you feel fully immersed in the surrounding nature.

Website: Aman Sveti Stefan

Address: Aman Sveti Stefan, Sveti Stefan 85315, Montenegro

8. Eleven Deplar Farm, Troll Peninsula, Iceland

Best for a wild escape

Price range: €€€€

Room count: 13

Book: Book 3 months in advance.

Eleven Deplar Farm, Troll Peninsula, Iceland. Eleven Deplar Farm

It’s all about the landscape at this former sheep farm turned boutique hotel nestled in a valley in one of the most remote corners of Iceland. The modern architecture is a stunning interpretation of the traditional turf houses, beautiful in winter and summer. Inside, it’s a Scandi-design dream come true with cozy, minimalistic furnishings that highlight the natural beauty streaming in through the massive windows. However, it’s the heated indoor-outdoor pool that steals the show – although the earth-embedded hot tub is also a nice thing to book for a private soak sesh. It’s not often you see a hotel truly blend in with the landscape in this way, which is why it is such a standout pick for adventurous travelers. Beyond enjoying the property, guests are also able to take part in incredible activities all year long with all the necessary gear provided. Getting here is no easy feat, as it's a nearly 5-hour drive from Keflavik International Airport (KEF) or a 45-minute drive from Akureyri (AEY), but it’s worth it for such an incredible experience far away from the Ring Road crowds.

Don’t miss: The spa offers two flotation tanks and a sound bath studio, so you can balance adrenaline with the purest forms of relaxation.

Website: Eleven Deplar Farm

Address: 570 Fljót, Ólafsfjörður, Iceland

9. Hotel Neri, Barcelona, Spain

Best for immersive history

Price range: €€€

Room count: 28

Book: Book 2–3 months ahead.

A room at Hotel Neri, Barcelona, Spain. Hotel Neri

In the narrow streets of the Gothic Quarter, this small hotel has an incredibly privileged position on one of Barcelona’s most charming and beloved squares, Plaça de Sant Felip Neri, and occupies the walls of two historic mansions that were merged into one in the 18th century. One of the mansions was originally a 12th-century palace, and during the restoration, Roman artifacts were discovered. Throughout the hotel, traditional architectural features, like the Catalan courtyard, are preserved and integrated with the contemporary and colorful interior design that beautifully contrasts modernity with heritage. One of its best features is the rooftop that feels like a small forest with a plunge pool, where you can also enjoy tapas and cocktails. From here, and from some rooms, there's a rare view overlooking the charming square. The hotel is located in a high-traffic area of the city center on a narrow street that cars can’t fit on, so you may have to walk a few blocks to reach the front door.

Don’t miss: You can live a scene out of the 2008 film Vicky Cristina Barcelona by reserving a table on the terrace of the hotel restaurant, set in the atmospheric plaza.

Website: Hotel Neri

Address: Carrer de Sant Sever 5, Barcelona, Spain

10. Sextantio Albergo Diffuso, Santo Stefano di Sessanio, Italy

Best for a mountain village escape

Price range: €€€

Room count: 25

Book: Book at least 2 months in advance.

A room in Sextantio Albergo Diffuso. Sextantio Albergo Diffuso

Italy is full of historic ghost towns, and some are now being bought up whole to be transformed into immersive boutique hotel experiences. Located in the Apennine Mountains, Sextanto Albergo Diffuso is a fortified medieval village that was empty for decades until it was rescued and reopened as a boutique hotel in 2004. For over two decades, it has attracted guests to experience an intimate village lifestyle with minimalist rooms that embrace the original textures and authentic architectural layouts, including heavy wooden doors and working stone fireplaces. As you walk from room to restaurant, through narrow alleys without a stitch of modern technology in sight, that’s when you will really get a feel for the medieval aesthetic the hotel brings to life. Far from being a cheesy recreation, this hotel perfectly balances the lived experience and quietness of staying in a hotel as unique as this, with exceptional service, luxurious touchpoints when you need them, and a cohesive style that feels authentic to the original village. Located in the middle of Gran Sasso and Monti della Laga National Park, you’ll need to drive two hours east of Rome to get there.

Don’t miss: There is a small bottega, or shop, where you can buy handmade crafts like ceramics, glassware and handwoven textiles.

Website: Sextantio Albergo Diffuso

Address: Via Principe Umberto, 67020 Santo Stefano di Sessanio AQ, Italy

11. Wilmina, Berlin, Germany

Best for an unexpected urban sanctuary

Price range: €€

Room count: 44

Book: 1 month in advance.

A garden view room at Wilmina, Berlin, Germany. Wilmina

You might not think a former prison could be transformed into such a beautiful hotel, but Wilmina is a boutique hotel that channels the very kind of creative thinking Berlin is known for. Originally built as a women’s prison in 1896, it reopened in April 2022 as a secluded (and extremely private) hotel hiding in the Charlottenburg District. The inside couldn’t feel less like a prison with huge windows that fill the dreary former cells with natural light, bringing out the beautiful details of brushed brass and exposed concrete. The aesthetic is minimalist and brutalist at the same time, decorated with framed botanicals that breathe life into the space. This beautiful oasis provides the perfect place to rest after a busy day in Berlin. It’s a 30-minute taxi from the airport or a 10-minute walk from the closest metro station.

Don’t miss: A former courthouse that was a part of the prison complex now houses the Amtsalon art and cultural space, where you can find exhibitions and events.

Website: Wilmina Hotel

Address: Kantstraße 79, 10627 Berlin-Bezirk Charlottenburg-Wilmersdorf, Germany

12. Zlata Ladjica Boutique Hotel, Ljubljana, Slovenia

Best for riverside heritage

Price range: €€€

Room count: 15

Book: Book6 months in advance.

Walking along the river, this historic building stands out for its noble beauty in Ljubljana, one of Europe’s most budget-friendly destinations. Located in a building that dates back to the 17th century, this former merchant's house and smithery is now a beautiful boutique hotel that embraces Slovenian tradition. That much is immediately apparent when you step into a room and see the tremendous timber ceilings and solid oak furniture. The interior design is simple and traditional, but each room honors an element of folklore or a specific craft, paying tribute to the building’s history. It may seem quite understated, but that reflects the spirit of the city that surrounds the Zlata Ladjica Boutique Hotel. As one of Europe’s smallest capitals, Ljubljana has a quiet but enchanting charm, and it’s clear from the attention to detail in its preservation that the building is a beloved and privileged place to stay. You’ll find it in the pedestrian center of Jurčič Sq, which is a 30-minute taxi ride from the airport.

Don’t miss: In addition to a fine-dining restaurant, Gastropub is a local gathering place and an elevated version of a beer garden where you can sample local brews.

Website: Zlata Ladjica

Address: Jurčičev trg 1, 1000 Ljubljana, Slovenia

13. Can Ferrereta, Santanyí, Mallorca, Spain

Best for contemporary art lovers

Price range: 32

Room count: €€€

Book: Book a few months in advance for peak season between July and August.

The spa at Can Ferrereta, Santanyí, Mallorca, Spain. Can Ferrereta

A contemporary art collection finds a permanent home in this beautiful hotel, housed in a 17th-century rural mansion on the island of Mallorca, which is home to some of Europe's best beaches. Not only will you find works by renowned Catalan artists such as Jaume Plensa and Joan Miró scattered throughout the property, but Can Ferrereta is also purposeful in integrating modern design with the original Balearic architecture. The rooms are modern and spacious with a refined design that feels warm throughout, and the centuries-old stone walls, vaults and wooden beams are incorporated in the flow of the hotel, serving as a canvas for all the contemporary elements. While some historic hotels lean harder into the details of the past, Can Ferrereta offers a space that feels deeply intentional and optimized for tranquility and reflection. Its slightly inland location is a huge plus as well, since you get the benefit of a small town and the privacy of staying away from the tourist bustle of the bigger coastal towns. You’ll find this hotel in Santanyí, a 10-minute drive from the coast and 47km southeast of the Palma de Mallorca Airport.

Don’t miss: The small spa is simple but beautiful, with an indoor heated pool and hydrotherapy jets.

Website: Can Ferrereta Hotel

Address: Carrer de Can Ferrereta, 12, 07650 Santanyí, Illes Balears

14. 1900 Hotel, Symi, Greece

Best for exclusive rooms

Price range: €€

Room count: 4

Book: With such limited supply, book as far ahead as possible and consider the 3-night minimum.

Room 1902 at 1900 Hotel, Symi, Greece. 1900 Hotel

Facing the Aegean Sea, this 19th-century mansion has always had a connection to the underwater world, being originally purchased by a sea captain who brought the first diving suit to Greece. Today, it is a work of pure color, recently restored into an ultra-boutique hotel with just four suites and postcard-perfect window views. Every room’s design is a labor of love and pays homage to the original house, and even one of the smaller rooms, which sits in the location of the former kitchen, boasts an en-suite bathroom with vaulted ceilings, while another room has its own private terrace. It’s an incredibly intimate and cozy experience to stay at a hotel this small, especially one where so much care has been taken into every detail worthy of a prime location. Located on the remote island of Symi, the hotel is accessible by a 1-hour ferry from Rhodes, and after that, it’s just a short walk from the port.

Don’t miss: The hotel makes the most of its small footprint with common areas like a fig-shaded courtyard and the shared rooftop terrace where you can watch the boats flow in and out of the port.

Website: 1900 Hotel

Address: Ano Symi 856 00, Greece

15. Grands Boulevards Experimental, Paris, France

Best for Parisian perfection

Price range: €€

Room count: 50

Book: 2 months in advance.

The roof terrace at Grands Boulevards Experimental, Paris, France. Grands Boulevards Experimental

Paris is a fertile ground for boutique hotels where style and history are in no short supply. The Grands Boulevards Experimental is an exceptional example, located in a building that predates the French Revolution and was used as a cinema in the 1920s. Slightly set back from the main street, its location offers a peaceful respite in the 2nd arrondissement. The interior design takes its inspiration from the building's aristocratic history, with canopies draped over the velvet headboards. However, the shared spaces like the wisteria-covered rooftop and the swanky hidden cocktail bar offer a more retro '70s touch. Paris has a lot of boutique hotels, but the coquettish, hidden location combined with a chic scene is what really makes this the most tempting pick for a stay in the French capital. From the airport, you can reach the hotel by metro in less than an hour, with Pointe du Lac being the closest stop.

Don’t miss: The Shell is this hotel’s speakeasy bar, which you’ll find through the lobby on the ground floor.

Website: Grands Boulevards Experimental

Address: 17 Bd Poissonnière, 75002 Paris, France

How to Choose a Boutique Hotel in Europe

The pool at Can Ferrereta, Santanyí, Mallorca, Spain

If you’re looking for a boutique hotel for your trip to Europe, that means you probably want an accommodation that is beautifully decorated and feels personal. There are many hotels that fit this bill all over the continent, and price point has nothing to do with it. Room count is an important factor, but not the only one. A hotel with over 80 rooms may claim to be boutique, but if everything feels cookie-cutter when you walk in, then the magic is immediately broken. However, it’s still a case-by-case basis, and having a lot of rooms doesn’t necessarily count a hotel out of the boutique category if it also happens to be entirely located within a refurbished medieval ghost town, for example. After room count, you can also check for listings on some of the best affiliate groups in the game, like Design Hotels, Small Luxury Hotels of the World and Relais & Châteaux, which hold their members to high standards.

Because boutique hotels usually have low room counts, booking in advance is almost always necessary. Four months out is the sweet spot, but some very in-demand hotels may require even more time, especially if you want to travel during the peak season or during a major holiday or event. You can sometimes book a hotel with loyalty points – for example, Small Luxury Hotels of the World has a partnership with Hilton – but you typically find better deals when you book directly on the hotel website. Because many boutique hotels operate independently, you might not have the freedom to cancel or change your dates, and some perks like breakfast and early check-in may not be included. Remember, these are not your typical big-box hotels, so smaller teams are usually less flexible. If you have any doubts, email the hotel directly, and you’re very likely to receive a personal response.