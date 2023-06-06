Overview

Of all the sights along the Adriatic shoreline, Sveti Stefan (Свети Стефан) is the most extraordinary. A fortified island village connected to the mainland by a narrow causeway, its photogenic jumble of 15th-century stone villas overlooks an impeccable pink-sand beach and tempting turquoise waters. The island was nationalised in the 1950s and is now part of the luxurious Aman resort, meaning it’s off-limits to all but paying guests. But ogling comes for free; Sveti Stefan has unsurprisingly been named as Montenegro’s most photographed site.