Tbilisi

Colourful traditional houses with wooden carved balconies in the Old Town of Tbilisi.

Overview

With its dramatic valley setting, picturesque Old Town, eclectic architecture and superb eating and drinking opportunities, Tbilisi is the vibrant, beating heart of Georgia and home to more than one in three of its citizens. Add to that the pull of the city's hipster culture, its techno scene and general air of cool, and Tbilisi is confidently sealing its reputation as the South Caucasus' most cosmopolitan city.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Exterior of Narilka Fortress in Tbilisi.

    Narikala Fortress

    Tbilisi

    Dominating the Old Town skyline, Narikala dates right back to the 4th century, when it was a Persian citadel. Most of the walls were built in the 8th…

  • 2A8JGD5 Georgia National Gallery. Tbilisi, Georgia

    National Gallery

    Tbilisi

    For most visitors the highlight here is the hall of wonderful canvases by Georgia’s best-known painter Pirosmani (Niko Pirosmanashvili, 1862–1918),…

  • Photo taken in Tbilisi, Georgia

    Cable Car

    Tbilisi

    Tbilisi's most exhilarating ride is its massively popular cable car, which swings from the south end of Rike Park high over the Mtkvari River and the Old…

  • Georgian National Museum

    Georgian National Museum

    Tbilisi

    The major highlight of the impressive national museum is the basement Archaeological Treasury, displaying a wealth of pre-Christian gold, silver and…

  • Metekhi Church

    Metekhi Church

    Tbilisi

    The landmark Metekhi Church, and the 1960s equestrian statue of King Vakhtang Gorgasali beside it, occupy the strategic rocky outcrop above the Metekhi…

  • Funicular

    Funicular

    Tbilisi

    The ride up Mt Mtatsminda on the city's funicular is spectacular, as are the views from the top – and there are a couple of great places to eat or drink,…

  • Anchiskhati Basilica

    Anchiskhati Basilica

    Tbilisi

    Tbilisi’s oldest surviving church is perhaps its loveliest. Built by King Gorgasali’s son Dachi in the 6th century, it's a three-nave basilica whose…

  • Kartlis Deda

    Kartlis Deda

    Tbilisi

    This 20m-tall aluminium symbol of Tbilisi holds a sword in one hand and a cup of wine in the other – a classic metaphor for the Georgian character, warmly…

Articles

Latest stories from Tbilisi

Architecture

See Tbilisi’s stunning 20th-century architecture

Dec 16, 2020 • 0 min read

