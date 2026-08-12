My best friend DM’d me an Instagram post from Barbara Kingsolver: “How about we spend 10 days working on our writing in Greece with this ICON?” The answer was simple: "YEP!"

It’s long been a goal of mine to spend some time somewhere beautiful and full of inspiration, focusing on my personal writing. As wonderful as it is to write for work, writing for myself just doesn’t get its due. So why not drop a few grand with Good World Journeys to realize this long-standing desire? Just like that, we were going to Patmos, Greece, to learn from some brilliant, successful and insightful writers you could hope to meet. In addition to Kingsolver, the guest artists included former poet laureate Ada Limón, Silas House and Safiya Sinclair.

And I’m not alone. According to BookRetreats.com, 73% of Gen Z is seeking creative outlets to counteract the relentless digital onslaught on our phones and laptops, flashing notifications, doomscrolling, and going down rabbit holes that rob us of hours of our lives. If taking a purposeful, skill-developing trip that is almost completely analog piques your interest, we’ve rounded up a few of the best and tested experiences for you to check out, whether your passion is cooking, drawing, photography, yoga or writing.

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A wellness retreat in Italy

Serina Patel , Marketing Director

View from Palazzo Belmonte. Serina Patel/Lonely Planet

I spent a week at The Essence of Yoga, an ayurvedic retreat with Datu Wellness. Along with a group of around 22 participants, I stayed in Santa Maria di Castellabate, Italy, inside the stunning 17th-century Palazzo Belmonte. Looking to recover and recharge from the chaos of NYC, I left my phone with the hotel and leaned into the experience.

Each morning began with a stunning sunrise on the Italian coastline, a yog practice, followed by guided meditation, additional yog sessions (including Yoga Nidra, which focuses on calming the nervous system), art therapies and body treatments tailored to your personal needs, such as abhyangam (an ayurvedic oil massage), cupping, myotherapy and more. Everything moves at your own pace. You learn to slow down and genuinely process your inner conflicts, worries and even long-held perceptions.

Ice skating in Lake Placid

Shalayne Pulia, Contributor Marketing Manager

Shalayne Pulia ice skating at the Olympic Oval in Lake Placid. Shalayne Pulia/Lonely PLanet

It’s been about 14 years since I stepped out on real ice (definitely 14 years since I even sharpened my blades, which I’d normally have done every few weeks). I had spent 16 years of my life skating, from around age 3 to roughly 3 days before I moved away for college. Watching the Winter Olympics earlier this year and falling in love with the teams made me not only want to watch skating again, but also maybe even get back on the ice. So I took a little weekend trip to Lake Placid for a chance to skate at the Olympic Oval, which offers public ice skating sessions. This is the same ice that has hosted countless Olympic and world-class competitions.

This trip was a chance to reconnect with something I loved deeply as a child. One of my coaches growing up was a two-time Olympian, one of which was from the 1980 Games in Lake Placid. I grew up hearing about this place, but had never visited. Spending a weekend here on the ice helped me fall back in love with a sport I had dedicated my adolescence to.

Writing retreat in Patmos, Greece

Brekke Fletcher , Senior Director of Content

Brekke and her fellow writers at Aloni in Chora on Patmos, Greece. Brekke Fletcher/Lonely Planet

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The team at Goodworld Journeys knows a thing or two about creating an unforgettable, inspiring, joyous, and envy-inducing experience for writers of all kinds. You have to apply, and the expense is considerable, but I can say without a doubt that it was worth every penny. Maybe more.

I attended “The Stories We Tell,” as referenced above. The 10-day working holiday included a stay at Patmos Paradise Hotel in Kampos, a boat day with an incredible seaside lunch on the tiny island of Marathi (worth a visit on its own), free time to roam and explore, and those life-changing morning and evening salons with the guest artists, who helped us work on our craft with various prompts and Q&As. It struck the perfect balance of focusing on writing and an unforgettable vacation. The best part? No posting to socials during the retreat!

Fresco painting in Florence, Italy

Jacklynn Botwe , Lonely Planet Travel Correspondent

Our Lonely Planet Travel Correspondent, Jacklynn Botwe, spent 2 weeks at an art school learning how to paint frescoes like the Italian Renaissance greats. “Taking classes with the Florentine instructors themselves, most of whom are artists, felt like seeing a part of the city beyond the surface,” said Jacklynn. "It was special to enjoy a level of intimacy with Florence that most travelers don’t get. Inspired by ways to become part of a city's history and community, Jacklynn found spending time learning from locals immersive, allowing her to grow as an artist herself.

Jacklynn took lessons at Academia del Giglio, which offers classes in Italian and English and spans 30 hours of instruction from the greats. Locations for your lessons range from their in-house studio to inspiring locations across Florence.

Journaling in Edinburgh

Katelyn Perry , Associate Photo Editor

The Gently Mad Book Shop & Bookbinder, Edinburgh. Katelyn Perry/Lonely Planet

Well, before my 4-day solo trip to Edinburgh, Scotland, I decided I wanted to start a dedicated travel journal. Recently, my parents made the decision to downsize, and while cleaning out my childhood home, I came across some of my old journals. Reading through them reminded me how meaningful they were; not because they documented major milestones, but because they captured ordinary moments I’d long forgotten. The experience inspired me to create that same kind of keepsake for my future self.

While this wasn’t part of a formal journaling retreat, it was a practice I made sure to build into the itinerary of my trip. In the weeks leading up to my departure, I filled the journal with packing lists, schedules, travel goals, and mindfulness prompts that encouraged me to be fully present. Each evening, I carved out time after dinner to reflect on the places I’d visited, the people I’d met, what I learned, the meals I enjoyed most, and the small moments and details that might otherwise fade with time. To go alongside my writing, I filled the pages with tickets, business cards, handwritten recommendations, photos printed with my Polaroid Hi-Print, and other little mementos gathered throughout the week.

Fabric mending in Marfa, Texas

Chamidae Ford , Digital Editor

An afternoon learning embroidery. Eva Joan

While I haven’t taken this mending retreat yet, I am coveting the experience. As someone looking to spend more time on their hobbies and less time on their phone, I have loved learning to hand-sew in recent years, even just to get a few more wears out of my clothes. A retreat around mending feels like the ideal way to go further with it.

I have been following a local tailoring and mending shop in NYC, Eva Joan, for years and discovered they often host retreats across the world. From the glitzy Hamptons to the romantic Italian countryside to charming and rugged Marfa, Texas, they blend local experiences with lessons on various hand skills, all while bringing together other hopeful menders. Their recent trip to Marfa began with learning satin stitch, followed by horseback riding and an afternoon of embroidery. It seems like the perfect day if you ask me.

Scuba diving in Belize

Acacia Gabriel , Associate Editor

A nurse shark is seen while on a dive in Belize. Acacia Gabriel/Lonely Planet

After my first scuba dive, I was immediately hooked. I’ve always loved swimming in the ocean and snorkeling, but diving lets me spend hours exploring underwater. I recently spent a whole trip scuba diving in Belize, which allowed me to experience the country through iconic sites like the Blue Hole, swim through coral canyons, and meet other divers from around the world.

Every day, we woke up with the sun and hit the water immediately. As a relative beginner, I was able to build the skills and muscle memory for diving. During the first dive, I was a bit nervous about setting up my gear. After a few days, I was way more comfortable underwater and even spent a dive spearfishing the invasive lionfish. Going on multiple dives also allowed me to see a lot of wildlife! We swam with nurse sharks, turtles, eagle rays and countless tropical fish.

Silent retreat in Portugal

Zara Sekhavati , Destination Editor

Landscape at a silent retreat in Sintra, Portugal. Zara Sekhavati/Lonely Planet

I had been to yoga and meditation retreats before, and I go to a meditation class most weeks. I had heard of silent retreats, and the concept of not talking had fascinated me. I’m an introvert, so I’m not the chattiest person in the bunch anyway, but the idea of keeping my mouth firmly shut for days intrigued me.

I traveled to Sintra, Portugal, not only to be off my phone but also to be still, to be silent, to really be with myself at the Cave of Hearts Retreat. No museums, no restaurants, no tours. Just a bunk bed, the surrounding field, the dining area, and a meditation room. There were tears, people shaking, and fellow attendees leaving the retreat entirely. The retreat was undoubtedly challenging, but it taught me patience and presence, and made my senses more alive than ever. I noticed colors, textures, sounds, and smells I never experienced before. And for that, I am immensely grateful, and I know even more that silence, quiet, solitude, and being off your phone can truly be a rewarding experience.