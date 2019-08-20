24 of the Best Free Things to do in Rome

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The high-octane, history-steeped capital of Italy, Rome can be an expensive city to visit, but you don't need a well-stuffed wallet to enjoy it. A surprising number of the major sights are free, and it costs nothing to stroll its historic lanes, piazzas and parks.

The best free things to do in Rome will appeal to fans of history, culture and traveling slowly to soak up the scenery. Indeed, the idea of slow travel was a spin-off from Slow Food, a movement started in Rome by author Carlo Petrini in 1986.

The streets of Rome are a sight in themselves and, wherever you go, there’s always something historic in view. And even some of the top ticketed attractions can be accessed for free if you plan when to visit carefully.

From joining locals on the passeggiata– the traditional evening stroll – through streets lined with Renaissance architecture to diving into perhaps the world's most famous church, here is our pick of the best free things to do in Rome.

Soak up Historic Landmarks and Ancient History

Left: The arches of the Colosseum, Rome. Toni Palomares/Shutterstock Right: The frontage of the Pantheon, Rome. Viacheslav Lopatin/Shutterstock

Admiring Rome's ancient architecture on a walk through the streets is like a free tour through centuries' worth of history.

1. Enjoy a Stroll Through Time

Rome is the very definition of an open-air museum. You can see hundreds of landmark buildings and monuments without paying for a single entry ticket simply by walking past and enjoying the view at street level.

Admire the awe-inspiring exteriors of the Colosseum, Pantheon, Circo Massimo (Circus Maximus) or the Vittoriano as you stroll through the city center on your way between historic sites such as the Campo de’ Fiori or the Piazza Navona. For free views of the Roman Forum, stroll along Via dei Fori Imperiali, or climb Capitoline Hill.

Planning tip: If you tire of walking, inexpensive buses and trams zip around the center, with a single ticket, valid for 100 minutes, costing just 1.50 euros (€). All city buses are wheelchair-accessible via ramps, and newer-style trams have platform-level boarding.

2. Sample Life on Piazza Navona

The Fontana del Nettuno in Piazza Navona, Rome. Geoff Stringer/Lonely Planet

Long a hub of local life in Rome, Piazza Navona hosted Rome’s main market for nearly 300 years. This historic square still hosts a busy Christmas market during the holiday season, but there's plenty of activity year-round. Dominated by three iconic fountains – the Fontana dei Quattro Fiumi, Fontana del Moro and Fontana del Nettuno – the square is abuzz with life at all hours. Drop into the 17th-century Chiesa di Sant'Agnese in Agone to view the frescoed cupola and the skull of St Agnes.

Planning tip: The best times to enjoy Piazza Navona at its most alluring are in the early morning, before the crowds gather, or after dark, when the fountains are illuminated. For people watching, come when it’s crowded to watch the street performers and tourists come and go.

3. Admire the Riches of St Peter's Basilica

There will probably be a line to get into the showstopping St Peter's Basilica. It took 126 years to build, so waiting a while to see this architectural magnum opus maybe isn't so bad. As Rome's largest, richest and most spectacular basilica, St Peter's leaves all other churches in its shadow – and it's completely free to enter.

The basilica is home to three of Italy’s most celebrated masterpieces: Michelangelo’s Pietà, his soaring dome and Bernini’s 29m-high baldachin (decorative canopy) over the papal altar. Note that not all areas of St Peter's are free to visit – if you want to climb the dome for a 360-degree panorama of the city, you'll need to book a ticket.

Planning tip: To get here, take Line A of the metro to Ottaviano–San Pietro–Musei Vaticani station. If you don’t want to wait in line, you can book an audio tour of the basilica along with a set time slot to enter.

4. Discover Tragic History in the Jewish Ghetto

A busy street in the Jewish Ghetto, Rome. Annik Susemihl/Shutterstock

The atmospheric Jewish Ghetto is studded with artisans' studios, kosher bakeries and popular trattorias. Dating back to the 2nd century BCE, this is one of the oldest Jewish quarters in Europe, and it speaks of an often troubled history. While some Jewish people came as business envoys, most came as enslaved people, and over 1000 residents died in concentration camps during WWII.

As you stroll around, look out for the brass cobblestones. These are memorial plaques commemorating the city’s Holocaust victims: each one names a person and gives the date and destination of their deportation and death, placed outside the victims’ homes.

Planning tip: To reach the district, take the Line 8 tram to Arenula/Cairoli. While you're here, take a look at the Great Synagogue of Rome, an imposing building from 1904 that contains the city's Jewish Museum.

5. Witness Renaissance Glory at the Tempietto del Bramante

The dome of the Tempietto del Bramante in Montorio, Rome. Stefano_Valeri/Shutterstock

Constructed in 1502, Bramante's tempietto ("little temple") is considered the first great building of the High Renaissance. It is a little piece of perfection, squeezed into the courtyard of the Chiesa di San Pietro in Montorio, on the spot where St Peter is said to have been crucified. Its circular colonnade is topped by a dome that reputedly inspired the dome of St Peter's Basilica, and its delicate proportions epitomize the Renaissance zeitgeist.

Planning tip: It's quite a climb up to the church, but it makes an ideal stop on a walking tour of Gianicolo. The tempietto is reached through the entrance to the Spanish Royal Academy to the north of the church. If you can access the academy’s upper level, you can enjoy magnificent – and free! – views of Rome.

6. Climb the Cordonata Staircase to Piazza del Campidoglio

Late afternoon in the Piazza del Campidoglio. Justin Foulkes for Lonely Planet

This hilltop piazza, designed by Michelangelo in 1538, is one of Rome's most beautiful squares, flanked by the Senatorial Palace and the buildings of the Capitoline Museums (where entry fees apply). There are several approaches to Piazza del Campidoglio, but the most dramatic is the graceful Cordonata staircase, which leads up from Piazza d'Aracoeli.

Planning tip: Above the square, the free-to-enter Chiesa di Santa Maria in Aracoeli is noteworthy for its magnificent gilded ceiling, commissioned in the 16th century to mark Rome's victory over the Ottoman Empire at Lepanto.

7. Get a History Lesson at Trajan's Column

The ancient landmark of Trajan's Column towers over the Imperial Forums. If you can make them out, the intricate bas-reliefs that spiral up the columns depict Trajan's military campaigns against the Dacians of modern-day Romania and Moldova in the 2nd century CE in fine detail.

Planning tip: The Romans also raised many triumphal arches to mark successful military campaigns. Dotted around the Imperial Forums are the Arch of Constantine, the Arch of Titus and the Arch of Septimius Severus.

Enjoy Free Art and Culture

Pietà by Michelangelo in St Peter's Basilica. StrippedPixel.com/Shutterstock

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Rome is awash with art-crammed museums, historic churches, grand palazzi and ancient monuments, many of which can be enjoyed for free.

8. See Art Treasures for Free in Rome’s churches

You can see many of Italy’s most famous works of art not in museums but in churches, which are free to enter. Admire Michelangelo’s Pietà in St Peter’s Basilica, Caravaggio’s The Calling of St Matthew in Chiesa di San Luigi dei Francesi and Bernini’s Ecstasy of St Theresa in Chiesa di Santa Maria della Vittoria, just to name a few masterpieces.

Rome has more than 900 churches, almost all of which are adorned with sculptures and frescoes; if you appreciate religious art, walk into any church to be awed. You might stumble upon a world-famous masterpiece you didn’t know was there.

Planning tip: Several tour operators run dedicated private tours of the city's historic churches, but look at what's on offer, as some are devoted to architecture while others have a pilgrimage focus.

9. Enjoy Rome's Top Free Museums

Rome has more than 200 museums, and while many of them charge entry fees, some are always free to visit. The list of free museums in Rome includes the Museo Giovanni Barracco, where you can admire hundreds of sculptures from Egyptian to Greek to Roman art in a 16th-century building a stone’s throw away from Piazza Navona, and the Napoleonic Museum, set in the mansion of an Italian relative of Napoleon Bonaparte.

Planning tip: If you're planning to follow the Via Appia Antica, drop by the Museo delle Mura, dedicated to the history of Rome's ancient city walls, raised by the emperor Aurelian in the 3rd century CE.

10. See Paid-For Museums for Free

Left: Gallery of Maps in the Vatican Museums. Anton_Ivanov/Shutterstock Right: The famous Bramante Staircase in the Vatican Museums. Artur Bogacki/Shutterstock

More than 30 museums and attractions in Rome are free to visit on the first Sunday of the month, including the Colosseum, the Archaeological Park of Ostia Antica, and the Vittoriano. Meanwhile, the Vatican Museums are free on the last Sunday of every month. While this means these places will be more crowded, it's a great opportunity to dedicate an entire day to culture and museum-hopping without the cost.

Planning tip: If you can’t take advantage of free Sunday admission, check the ticket information for the museums you plan to visit to see if you can get a discount. With ID, under-18s are often free, and big discounts often apply for EU residents under 25, and some museums offer free or reduced entry at certain times for certain groups.

11. Meet a Horned Moses at Basilica di San Pietro in Vincoli

The statue of Moses by Michelangelo in Basilica di San Pietro in Vincoli. Tupungato/Shutterstock

This 5th-century church was built to house the shackles of St Peter, which are displayed under the altar. But the real star of the show at Basilica di San Pietro in Vincoli is Michelangelo's muscular sculpture of Moses with horns. Experts are torn as to whether the horns resulted from a mistranslation of the original Hebrew text or were included by Michelangelo as some sort of protest.

Planning tip: The church is accessed via a steep flight of steps leading up from Via Cavour, passing under a low arch. While you're in the area, you can stroll past the nearby Colosseum.

12. Check Out Rome's Street Art

For millennia, the architects and artists of Rome have strived to leave a lasting impression, and the same can be said for contemporary creatives, who contribute to making the city more colorful with their street art. Head a bit off the beaten path and tour some of the most iconic murals and graffiti in the city in the Ostiense, Testaccio, Garbatella, San Basilio and Pigneto neighborhoods.

Start the street art quest in Ostiense. Follow Via del Porto Fluviale to view monumental murals by artists such as Blu, an anonymous Italian artist who transforms buildings into colorful canvases. A few kilometers southeast, the Tor Marancia housing development was adorned with enormous murals by international artists in 2015.

Planning tip: Several operators offer guided street art tours, including Joy of Rome.

Relax in Rome's Parks, Gardens and Outdoor Spaces

Romantic pathways at Rome's Roseto Comunale. Alexandra Bruzzese for Lonely Planet

After the general crowds and noise in the city, Rome's parks are peaceful havens, and they are usually free to visit.

13. Visit Rome’s Incredible Rose Garden in Spring

Flower fans are in for a treat – the Roseto Comunale on the Aventine Hill is home to more than 1000 species of roses. Every spring, you can visit the rose gardens for free, but the dates may vary, so it’s always best to check the calendar on the official Roma Capitale page. Reservations are not needed unless you’d like to arrange a guided tour.

Planning tip: In the same area, you can visit the Basilica di Santa Sabina, an early Christian church with ornately carved wooden doors dating from the 5th century CE.

14. Have a picnic in Villa Doria Pamphilj

Left: The gardens of the Villa Doria Pamphilj. Dima Moroz/Shutterstock Right: The Fontana del Giglio in the Villa Doria Pamphilij. Dima Moroz/Shutterstock

An iconic and picturesque park in the Monteverde neighborhood, Villa Doria Pamphilj is a prime spot for picnics, reading and relaxing al fresco, and impromptu ball games for people of all ages. The massive park spans 180 hectares, and it takes in varied scenery, with views of the imposing 17th-century palace that once called this lovely green space its private garden.

Planning tip: Bus 44 from Piazza Venezia runs through Trastevere to the gardens.

15. Walk the Via Appia Antica

Cyclists on the Appia Antica in Rome. essevu/Shutterstock

Originally connecting Rome to Brindisi, the Via Appia Antica has been an exclusive Rome address since 312 BCE, and exploring it on foot is truly one of Rome's best free things to do. This beautiful cobbled thoroughfare is flanked by grassy fields, Roman structures and towering pine trees. It was here that Spartacus and 6000 of his enslaved rebels were crucified, and where early Christians buried their dead.

You can explore for free on foot or by bicycle, passing Roman catacombs, ancient ruins and areas of greenery that feel far from Rome's usual bustle. For more information and a map of the area, stop by the Appia Antica Service Center at the northern end of the road (they also rent out bikes).

Planning tip: Bus 118 serves Appia Antica from Porta San Sebastiano, Circo Massimo metro station and Piazza Venezia. Alternatively, you can get the 218 from San Giovanni.

16. Go to an Outdoor Movie Screening

Every summer, the nonprofit association Piccolo America organizes a series of free movie screenings in public spaces all over Rome. Films shown during the Il Cinema In Piazza (“Cinema in the Square”) event vary each night – cartoons, classic Hollywood films, international Oscar winners and recent releases – all shown in their original languages with Italian or English subtitles.

Planning tip: Screenings begin at 9:15pm, and it's best to come as a group. Scout the area ahead, then leave one of your group to protect your spot while you head off to grab some local street food such as supplì (battered and fried risotto shaped into cylinders and filled with cheese).

17. Wander the Pathways of Villa Borghese

Left: Gardens and fountain outside Villa Borghese. Kamira/Shutterstock Right: The Roman temple at Giardino del Lago. Giordano Cantone/Shutterstock

Locals, lovers, tourists, joggers – no one can resist the lure of Rome's most famous park. Villa Borghese is an oasis of shaded walkways and verdant corners. The lovingly landscaped Giardino del Lago is free to explore, and it features a copy of a Roman temple on the lake’s artificial islet. For panoramic views of St Peter's Basilica, walk up Pincio Hill and head for the terrace.

Planning tip: While the park and gardens are free, there's an entry fee for the Museo e Galleria Borghese, but it's worth considering for the stunning art collection, including works by Caravaggio, Raphael, Titian and Bernini. Entry is free for under-18s, and heavily discounted for EU residents aged 18–25.

18. Find Peace in Cimitero Acattolico

A verdant oasis of peace in the busy heart of Rome, Rome’s "non-Catholic" cemetery in the southern neighborhood of Testaccio is imbued with a certain Grand Tour romance. Some 4000 people are buried here, including the Romantic poets John Keats and Percy Bysshe Shelley.

As you wander among the gravestones, look for the Angelo del Dolore (Angel of Grief), an oft-copied sculpture that US artist William Wetmore Story created for his wife’s grave in 1894.

Planning tip: Nearby are the Rome War Cemetery and the Roman-era Pyramid of Caius Cestius. Get here on metro Line B to Piramide station.

19. Peek at the Dome of St Peter's Through a Keyhole

The dome of St Peter's through the keyhole at Villa del Priorato di Malta. Ivan Kurmyshov/Shutterstock

You probably won't be able to go inside the handsome Villa del Priorato di Malta, the headquarters of a Catholic order founded at the time of the Crusades, but head over to the premises of the Sovereign Order of Malta anyway and peek through the keyhole. On the far side, you'll see one of Rome’s most celebrated views: St Peter's dome, perfectly framed at the end of a hedge-lined avenue.

Planning tip: Combine a visit to the Villa del Priorato di Malta with a stroll around the free-to-view sections of the Circo Massimo.

Experience Local Life in Rome

One of Rome's traditional nasoni water fountains. ennar0/Shutterstock

Rome isn't just for tourists. One of the best free experiences in Rome is getting a glimpse of how locals enjoy their city.

20. Drink from Historic Water Fountains

You never need to buy water when in Rome. The city has more than 2500 public fountains dispensing clean, potable drinking water. Many fountains ⁠– called nasoni (“big noses”) ⁠– were installed in the 1870s when Rome became the capital of unified Italy, but plenty more have been installed since.

The most recent ones look different from the classic nasoni and even allow you to choose between sparkling and still water. Purchasing water from shops in Rome can be expensive, and it creates plastic waste. Instead, bring a reusable water bottle and fill it at every nasone you see ⁠– it’s a quintessential Roman experience.

Local tip: Do not crouch to drink from the nasone spout. Rather, place a finger in the tube, and the pressure will make the water come out of a smaller hole on top of the faucet, so you can drink much more comfortably.

21. Browse the Market at Campo de' Fiori

Left: Campo de'Fiori market in winter. Gabriele_Dessi/Shutterstock Right: Roman artichokes for sale in spring. Luana77/Shutterstock

Colorful and always busy, Campo de' Fiori is a major focus of Roman life. By day, it hosts one of the city's best-known markets, selling seasonal vegetables, fruit and flowers, alongside tourist trinkets. By night, its bars and restaurants do a brisk trade. The piazza's poetic name (Field of Flowers) refers to the open meadow that stood here before the square was laid out in the mid-15th century.

Planning tip: There are more squares to explore nearby. To the south, Piazza Farnese is adorned with two fountains created from Roman-era granite bathtubs that once stood in the Terme di Caracalla.

22. Find the Hidden Square Through Arco degli Acetari

For one of Rome’s most picturesque scenes, head to the dark archway known as the Arco degli Acetari, just off Campo de’ Fiori. The arch itself is unremarkable, but go through it, and you’ll emerge onto a tiny medieval square enclosed by rust-orange houses and cascading plants. Cats and bicycles litter the cobbles while washing hangs off pretty flower-lined balconies overhead.

Planning tip: Afterward, head north from Campo de'Fiori for coffee at Bar Farnese, run by the same family for a century.

23. See Atmospheric Architecture in the Quartiere Coppedè

A view of the Villino delle Fate in the Quartiere Coppedè. Iryna Kalamurza/Shutterstock

One of Rome’s most extraordinary neighborhoods, the Quartiere Coppedè was conceived and built by the little-known Florentine architect Gino Coppedè between 1913 and 1926. It's a fairy-tale series of palazzos (mansions) with Tuscan turrets, Liberty sculptures, Moorish arches, Gothic gargoyles, frescoed facades and palm-fringed gardens, centering around the magnificent Piazza Mincio.

Planning tip: Look out for the spider panel below the Baroque face on the Palazzo del Ragno and the mismatched Villino delle Fate. Horror movie director Dario Argento filmed parts of Inferno (1980) and The Bird with the Crystal Plumage (1971) here, taking advantage of the rather surreal atmosphere.

24. Partake in the passeggiata

The passeggiata– the traditional early evening stroll enjoyed across Italy – is a quintessential part of the Roman experience. It's particularly colorful on the weekends, when families, friends and lovers take to the streets to strut up and down, slurp on gelato and window-shop. On a warm summer evening, there's no better way to enjoy Rome's charms.

Planning tip: To join in, head to Via del Corso, connecting Piazza del Popolo to Piazza Venezia, at around 6pm and amble along with the crowds. Alternatively, grab a vantage point to watch the theatrics from Piazza di Spagna.