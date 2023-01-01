Love it or loathe it (as many Romans do), you can't ignore the Vittoriano (aka the Altare della Patria, or Altar of the Fatherland), the colossal mountain of white marble that towers over Piazza Venezia. It was built at the turn of the 20th century to honour Italy's first king, Vittorio Emanuele II – who's immortalised in its vast equestrian statue.

The building provides the dramatic setting for the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Also inside is the Complesso del Vittoriano, a gallery that regularly hosts major art exhibitions. But as impressive as any of the art on show are the glorious 360-degree views from the top of the monument. See for yourself by taking the panoramic Roma dal Cielo lift up to the Terrazza delle Quadrighe.