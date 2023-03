Overlooking Piazza del Popolo, 19th-century Pincio Hill is named after the Pinci family, who owned this part of Rome in the 4th century. It’s quite a climb from the piazza, but at the top you’re rewarded with lovely views over to St Peter’s and the Gianicolo Hill. Alternatively, approach from the top of the Spanish Steps. From the gardens, strike out to explore Villa Borghese, Villa Medici or Chiesa della Trinità dei Monti at the top of the Spanish Steps.