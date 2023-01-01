rome, italy, june 17, 2015 : lateral chapel in the transept of Santa Maria dei Miracoli church 1330354796 santa maria dei miracoli, baroque, barroco, religious, prayer, rome, christian, catholic, dome, piazza del popolo

Chiesa di Santa Maria dei Miracoli

Tridente, Trevi & the Quirinale

Designed by Carlo Rainaldi, this is one of two 17th-century baroque churches that preside over Piazza del Popolo.

2. Piazza del Popolo

0.03 MILES

This massive piazza was laid out in 1538 to provide a grandiose entrance to what was then Rome's main northern gateway. It has since been remodelled…

3. Obelisk

0.04 MILES

Towering over Piazza del Popolo, this 36m-high obelisk was brought to Rome by Augustus from Heliopolis in ancient Egypt. It originally stood in the Circo…

4. Porta del Popolo

0.07 MILES

On the northern flank of Piazza del Popolo, the Porta del Popolo was created by Bernini in 1655 to celebrate Queen Christina of Sweden's defection to…

5. Basilica di Santa Maria del Popolo

0.09 MILES

This is one of Rome’s richest Renaissance churches, with a particularly impressive collection of art, including two Caravaggios: the Conversion of St Paul…

6. Casa di Goethe

0.09 MILES

Once a gathering place for German intellectuals, the Via del Corso apartment is where writer Johann Wolfgang von Goethe enjoyed a happy Italian sojourn …

7. Pincio Hill Gardens

0.14 MILES

Overlooking Piazza del Popolo, 19th-century Pincio Hill is named after the Pinci family, who owned this part of Rome in the 4th century. It’s quite a…

8. Via Margutta

0.2 MILES

Small antique shops, commercial art galleries and artisanal boutiques are arrayed along Via Margutta, one of Rome's prettiest pedestrian cobbled lanes…