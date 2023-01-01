Small antique shops, commercial art galleries and artisanal boutiques are arrayed along Via Margutta, one of Rome's prettiest pedestrian cobbled lanes. Strung with ivy-laced palazzi, the street is named after a 16th-century family of barbers but has long been associated with art and artists: Picasso worked at a gallery at No 54 and the Italian Futurists had their first meeting here in 1917.

Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck spent the night in Joe Badley's apartment at No 51 in the classic movie Roman Holiday (1953). Of the street’s more recent residents, the most famous is film director Federico Fellini, who lived at No 110 with his wife Giulietta Masina until his death in 1993.