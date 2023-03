Sitting in majesty above the Spanish Steps, this landmark church was commissioned by King Louis XII of France and consecrated in 1585. Apart from the great views over Rome offered from its front staircase, it is notable for impressive frescoes by Daniele da Volterra. His Deposizione (Deposition), in the second chapel on the left, is regarded as a masterpiece of mannerist painting.

If you don’t fancy climbing the steep steps to get here, ride the lift up from Spagna metro station.