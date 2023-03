The Rome branch of Larry Gagosian’s contemporary art empire has hosted the big names of contemporary art since it opened in 2007: Cy Twombly, Damien Hirst and Lawrence Weiner, to name only a few. The gallery is housed in an artfully converted 1920s bank, and was designed by Roman architect Firouz Galdo and Englishman Caruso St John.

Always worth a look, exhibitions are housed in a dramatic, airy 750-sq-metre space, and the building is fronted by a theatrical neoclassical colonnaded facade.