The verdant hill of Gianicolo (or Janiculum) is dotted by monuments to Garibaldi and his makeshift army, who fought pope-backing French troops in one of the fiercest battles in the struggle for Italian unification on this spot in 1849. The Italian hero is commemorated with a massive monument in Piazzale Giuseppe Garibaldi, while his Brazilian-born wife, Anita, has her own monument about 200m away in Piazzale Anita Garibaldi; she died from malaria, together with their unborn child, shortly after the siege.

Rome's highest hill is a superb viewpoint with sweeping panoramas over Rome’s rooftops, and has several summer-only bars that are blessed with thrilling views. There are also weekend children’s puppet shows on the hill (a long-standing tradition) and a small collection of carnival rides. Pro tip: trees obstruct the stunning views from many vantage points, go just north of the snacks stands near the Garibaldi Monument to see Rome before you in all its glory. Take bus 115 from the Viale di Trastevere to Gianicolo, then walk back down, stopping at the Tempietto di Bramante & Chiesa di San Pietro in Montorio.