Housed in the 19th-century Porta San Pancrazio, which played a major role in the desperate Garibaldi-led defence of Rome against the French. This small museum gives the background to Garibaldi and his followers, and their role in Italian history, featuring vivid dioramas and artefacts including Garibaldi's red shirt.
Museo della Repubblica Romana e della Memoria Garibaldina
Trastevere & Gianicolo
