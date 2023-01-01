Galleria Corsini

Once home to Queen Christina of Sweden, whose bedroom reputedly witnessed a steady stream of male and female lovers, the 16th-century Palazzo Corsini was designed by Ferdinando Fuga in grand Versailles style, and houses part of Italy's national art collection. Highlights include Caravaggio's San Giovanni Battista (St John the Baptist), Guido Reni's Salome con la Testa di San Giovanni Battista (Salome with the Head of John the Baptist), and Fra' Angelico's Corsini Triptych, plus works by Rubens, Poussin and Van Dyck.

The gallery is directly across from the main entrance to the Villa Farnesina.