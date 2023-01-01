Triumphs & Laments

This vast and fading frieze adorns the River Tiber walls between Ponte Sisto and Ponte Mazzini. The creation of South African artist William Kentridge, it stretches for 550m and comprises more than 80 figures, some up to 12m high, illustrating episodes from Rome's history. Look for depictions of Roman emperor Marcus Aurelius, Mussolini, and actor Marcello Mastroianni who's shown kissing Anita Ekberg in a re-creation of the famous Trevi Fountain scene from La Dolce Vita.

The images were created by using stencils and power-washing the travertine walls to create shadows against the white-grey stone background.

The best peeks at the mural amid the overhanging trees are to be had from the Lungotevere Tebaldi, on the centro storico side of the river.