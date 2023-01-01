Piazza Trilussa

Right where the cute little Ponte Sisto pedestrian bridge crosses the Tiber, this small square is a fine entrance to Trastevere. The star attraction is the Fontana di Ponte Sisto, a large and elegant fountain that was recently restored. The steps below are perfect for sunning, lazing, snoozing, waiting to meet someone or people-watching. On some weekends there's a small art market with works of mostly dubious merit. The piazza dates to the 19th century.