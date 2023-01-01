Piazza di Santa Maria in Trastevere

Trastevere’s focal square is a prime people-watching spot. By day it’s full of chatting locals and guidebook-toting tourists; by night it’s the domain of foreign students, young Romans and out-of-towners, all out for a good time in its many cafes and bars. The fountain piercing the centre of the square, of Roman origin, was restored by Bernini in 1659 and Carlo Fontana in 1692. The beautiful Romanesque facade of Basilica di Santa Maria in Trastevere glitters after a long restoration.