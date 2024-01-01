Garibaldi Monument

Trastevere & Gianicolo

Giuseppe Garibaldi defended Rome against French troops sent to restore papal rule in 1849, and this towering commemorative statue was raised to the hero of unification in 1895. In 1929, his old nemesis, the Vatican, had the horse turned so that it no longer faced the Vatican. The result is that the horse's bottom now points that way.

