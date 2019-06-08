Lorded over by the 17th-century Villa Doria Pamphilj is Rome’s largest landscaped park – many a Roman's favourite place to escape the city noise and bustle. Once a private estate, it was laid out around 1650 for Prince Camillo Pamphilj, nephew of Pope Innocent X. It's a huge expanse of rolling parkland, shaded by Rome's distinctive umbrella pines. At its centre is the prince’s summer residence, Casino del Belrespiro (used for official functions today), with its manicured gardens and citrus trees.

The park, city-owned today, is a popular jogging spot.