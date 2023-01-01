The compact Quartiere Coppedè, centering around the magnificent Piazza Mincio, is one of Rome's most extraordinary neighbourhoods. Conceived and built by the little-known Florentine architect, Gino Coppedè, between 1913 and 1926, it's a fairy-tale series of palazzos with Tuscan turrets, Liberty sculptures, Moorish arches, Gothic gargoyles, frescoed facades and palm-fringed gardens.

At the heart of the piazza, the whimsical froggy Fontana delle Rane is a modern take on the better known Fontana delle Tartarughe in the Jewish Ghetto.