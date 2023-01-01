Full of towering pine trees, atmospheric palms and scattered villas, this splendid but often ungroomed 19th-century park once belonged to Prince Giovanni Torlonia (1756–1829), a powerful banker and landowner. His large neoclassical villa, Casino Nobile, later became the Mussolini family home (1925–43) and, in the latter part of WWII, Allied headquarters (1944–47). These days it's part of the Musei di Villa Torlonia museum. By appointment you can tour Mussolini's bunker under the park.