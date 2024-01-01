Casina delle Civette

Rome

In Villa Torlonia park, the Casina delle Civette is a bizarre mix of Swiss cottage, Gothic castle and twee farmhouse decorated in art-nouveau style. Built between 1840 and 1930, it's now a museum dedicated to stained glass with designs and sketches, decorative tiles, parquet floors and woodwork.

1. Villa Torlonia

0.07 MILES

Full of towering pine trees, atmospheric palms and scattered villas, this splendid but often ungroomed 19th-century park once belonged to Prince Giovanni…

2. Villa Torlonia Bunker

0.09 MILES

Beneath the greenery of Villa Torlonia lie reminders of a dark chapter in Rome's history. Between 1940 and 1943, Mussolini had two air-raid shelters and…

3. Musei di Villa Torlonia

0.09 MILES

Housed in three villas – Casino Nobile, Casina delle Civette and Casino dei Principi – this museum boasts an eclectic collection of sculpture, paintings,…

4. Casino Nobile

0.09 MILES

With its oversized neoclassical facade – added by architect Giovan Battista Caretti to embellish an earlier overhaul by Giuseppe Valadier – Casino Nobile…

5. Casino dei Principi

0.14 MILES

Casino dei Principi, one of the three seats of the Musei Villa Torlonia, houses the archive of the Scuola Romana (Roman School of Art) and opens only to…

6. Museo d’Arte Contemporanea di Roma

0.52 MILES

Along with MAXXI, this is Rome’s most important contemporary-art centre. Occupying a converted Peroni brewery, it is curating a free experimental program…

7. Quartiere Coppedè

0.61 MILES

The compact Quartiere Coppedè, centering around the magnificent Piazza Mincio, is one of Rome's most extraordinary neighbourhoods. Conceived and built by…

8. Fontana delle Rane

0.62 MILES

A landmark in the Coppedè neighbourhood, the Fontana delle Rane is a modern take on the better known Fontana delle Tartarughe in the Jewish Ghetto. It,…