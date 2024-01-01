In Villa Torlonia park, the Casina delle Civette is a bizarre mix of Swiss cottage, Gothic castle and twee farmhouse decorated in art-nouveau style. Built between 1840 and 1930, it's now a museum dedicated to stained glass with designs and sketches, decorative tiles, parquet floors and woodwork.
Casina delle Civette
Rome
Contact
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
3.07 MILES
Founded by Pope Julius II in the early 16th century and enlarged by successive pontiffs, the Vatican Museums boast one of the world's greatest art…
1.99 MILES
Everyone wants to see the Colosseum, and it doesn’t disappoint, especially if accompanied by tales of armored gladiators and hungry lions. More than any…
3.14 MILES
In the city of outstanding churches, none can hold a candle to St Peter's, Italy’s largest, richest and most spectacular basilica. Built atop a 4th…
2.07 MILES
An impressive – if rather confusing – sprawl of ruins, the Roman Forum was ancient Rome's showpiece center, a grandiose district of temples...
2.21 MILES
Sandwiched between the Roman Forum and the Circo Massimo, the Palatino (Palatine Hill) is one of Rome's most spectacular sights. It's a beautiful,…
2.14 MILES
Dating from 1471, the Capitoline Museums are the world's oldest public museums, with a fine collection of classical sculpture.
2.16 MILES
With its revolutionary design, this awe-inspiring temple has served as an architectural blueprint for millennia.
2.33 MILES
With its showy fountains, baroque palazzi and colorful cast of street artists, hawkers and tourists, Piazza Navona is central Rome’s elegant showcase…
Nearby Rome attractions
0.07 MILES
Full of towering pine trees, atmospheric palms and scattered villas, this splendid but often ungroomed 19th-century park once belonged to Prince Giovanni…
0.09 MILES
Beneath the greenery of Villa Torlonia lie reminders of a dark chapter in Rome's history. Between 1940 and 1943, Mussolini had two air-raid shelters and…
0.09 MILES
Housed in three villas – Casino Nobile, Casina delle Civette and Casino dei Principi – this museum boasts an eclectic collection of sculpture, paintings,…
0.09 MILES
With its oversized neoclassical facade – added by architect Giovan Battista Caretti to embellish an earlier overhaul by Giuseppe Valadier – Casino Nobile…
0.14 MILES
Casino dei Principi, one of the three seats of the Musei Villa Torlonia, houses the archive of the Scuola Romana (Roman School of Art) and opens only to…
6. Museo d’Arte Contemporanea di Roma
0.52 MILES
Along with MAXXI, this is Rome’s most important contemporary-art centre. Occupying a converted Peroni brewery, it is curating a free experimental program…
0.61 MILES
The compact Quartiere Coppedè, centering around the magnificent Piazza Mincio, is one of Rome's most extraordinary neighbourhoods. Conceived and built by…
0.62 MILES
A landmark in the Coppedè neighbourhood, the Fontana delle Rane is a modern take on the better known Fontana delle Tartarughe in the Jewish Ghetto. It,…