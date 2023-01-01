Museo d’Arte Contemporanea di Roma

Along with MAXXI, this is Rome’s most important contemporary-art centre. Occupying a converted Peroni brewery, it is curating a free experimental program of events and displays under the title Asilo, through 2019. Artists gather to conduct seminars, shows and encounters.

Vying with the exhibits and performances for your attention is the museum's sleek black-and-red interior design. The work of French architect Odile Decq, this retains much of the building’s original structure while also incorporating a sophisticated steel-and-glass finish.