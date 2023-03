Despite the roads that surround it, Rome’s 'non-Catholic' cemetery is a verdant oasis of peace. An air of Grand Tour romance hangs over the site where up to 4000 people are buried, including poets Keats and Shelley, and Italian political thinker Antonio Gramsci.

Among the gravestones and cypress trees, look out for the Angelo del Dolore (Angel of Grief), a much-replicated 1894 sculpture that US artist William Wetmore Story created for his wife's grave.