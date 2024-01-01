Animal Killing Pavilion

Temple of Heaven Park & Dongcheng South

LoginSave

With its double-tiered roof of green glazed tiles, the Animal Killing Pavilion was where the slaughter of oxen, sheep, deer and other animals took place, which would then be presented to the gods as offerings. Copper boilers and a cleaning sink are on display; you'll need to show your passport for entry.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Beijing, China. March 2011

    Forbidden City

    2.64 MILES

    Enclosed by 3.5km of citadel walls at the very heart of Beijing, the Unesco-listed Forbidden City is China’s largest and best-preserved collection of…

  • Hall of Prayer for Good Harvest in Temple of Heaven Park, Chongwen.

    Temple of Heaven Park

    0.33 MILES

    An oasis of methodical Confucian design, the 267-hectare Temple of Heaven Park is unique. It originally served as a vast stage for solemn rites performed…

  • Summer Palace

    Summer Palace

    10.91 MILES

    A marvel of Chinese garden design and one of Beijing's must-see attractions, the Summer Palace was the royal retreat for emperors fleeing the suffocating…

  • Exterior of building in Tiananmen Square.

    Tian'anmen Square

    1.67 MILES

    Flanked by triumphalist Soviet-style buildings, Tian'anmen Sq is an immense void of paved stone (440,000 sq metres, to be precise) at the symbolic centre…

  • Beihai Park 北海公园:承光殿 (Beijing 北京)

    Beihai Park

    3.36 MILES

    Beihai Park, inside the old Imperial City, looks much as it would have done in the 18th century when it served as Emperor Qianlong's private gardens. The…

  • Southeast Corner Watchtower, with purple flowers in foreground.

    Southeast Corner Watchtower

    1.55 MILES

    This immense fortress, part of the Ming City Wall Ruins Park, guarded the southeast corner of Beijing's city walls. Originally built in 1439 but repaired…

  • Sculpted column in front of Gate of Heavenly Peace.

    Gate of Heavenly Peace

    1.95 MILES

    Instantly recognisable by its giant framed portrait of Mao, and guarded by two pairs of Ming dynasty stone lions, the double-eaved Gate of Heavenly Peace …

  • Photo shoot in 798 Art District.

    798 Art District

    7.92 MILES

    Contemporary art meets communist history at this thrilling enclave of international galleries installed within China's model factory complex of the 1950s…

View more attractions

Nearby Temple of Heaven Park & Dongcheng South attractions

1. Long Corridor

0.06 MILES

A covered promenade connecting the Animal Killing Pavilion with the Hall of Prayer for Good Harvests, the Long Corridor these days is a veritable mini…

2. Hall of Prayer for Good Harvests

0.19 MILES

The crowning glory of the Temple of Heaven is the Hall of Prayer for Good Harvests, its triple-eaved roof canopy of glazed blue tiles reflecting its…

3. North Heavenly Gate

0.21 MILES

An ornamental gate at the northern edge of the park, some distance inside the main Temple of Heaven North Gate.

4. East Heavenly Gate

0.21 MILES

You'll pass through this ornamental portal if you are accessing the Temple of Heaven Park from the main east entrance.

6. Red Stairway Bridge

0.28 MILES

This grand walkway leads north from the Imperial Vault of Heaven to the Hall of Prayer for Good Harvests.

8. Temple of Heaven Park

0.33 MILES

An oasis of methodical Confucian design, the 267-hectare Temple of Heaven Park is unique. It originally served as a vast stage for solemn rites performed…