At 96 sq km, Sint Maarten/St-Martin is the world’s smallest area of land that is shared by two countries – but don’t let its small size fool you. This Caribbean island is both Dutch and French, it’s true. It’s also a multicultural mélange that celebrates its deep-rooted Afro-Caribbean heritage and welcomes more than a hundred nationalities from around the globe.

Fondly known as SXM (for its airport code), the island is a breeding ground for fusion cuisine, musical mash-ups, cross-lingual communication and rich cultural commingling. Yet while SXM is proud of its melting pot of people and cultures, its two “sides” also maintain their own distinct identities: for despite their proximity, they feel like the two separate countries that they are.

Fortunately, there’s no border control between the two countries – just a set of flags at the side of the road – so it’s easy to experience all the facets of the aptly named “Friendly Island.” These some of the best things to do in Sint Maarten and St-Martin.

Scuba diving in a shipwreck off Sint Maarten. timsimages.uk/Shutterstock

1. Descend into the deep

Sint Maarten is a fabulous scuba-diving destination, and its 50-plus dive sites are mostly located in the protected Man of War Shoal Marine Park. Most sites have an average depth of 18m, which makes this a great place for less experienced divers. In addition to the vibrant coral reefs, the area also features interesting rock formations and a few wrecks to explore. The most accessible wreck is HMS Proselyte, a frigate of the British Royal Navy that sank in 1801. These days, resting on its starboard side at 15m, it is covered with coral and a haven for marine life.

Another favorite destination is Fish Bowl, so named for its colorful reef and abundant, well, fish. Barracudas are particularly numerous, especially around the beautiful archway swim-through.

What makes diving in Sint Maarten stand out is the abundance of reef sharks, nurse sharks and the occasional hammerhead. See them at sites such as Big Momma, Mike’s Maze and Coralita, all in the Man of War Shoal Marine Park.

Îlet Pinel, St-Martin. Estebran/Shutterstock

2. Kayak to an offshore paradise

About 5km east of Grand Case, just off the coast from Cul-de-Sac, Îlet Pinel is a delightful destination for a sun-soaked day. Rent a kayak from Caribbean Paddling for the trip there, stopping along the way at Petite Clef, a tiny islet with a few good snorkeling spots where you can spot sea turtles and stingrays.

When you reach Îlet Pinel, you’ll come ashore at the main beach, a west-facing beauty with soft sand and placid turquoise waters. It’s a perfect swimming spot; you can snorkel around the rocks at the southern end. Two beach bars provide rest, shade, sustenance and even wi-fi. The rest of the island is completely undeveloped, absolutely gorgeous and well worth exploring.

Local tip: Depending on the wind, it takes about 30 minutes to kayak out to Îlet Pinel. If that seems daunting, a small ferry runs every 30 minutes (10 euros each way; cash only).

Maho Beach, Sint Maarten. Wangkun Jia/Shutterstock

3. Get close to the planes over Maho Beach

Where the runway ends, the beach begins. That’s Maho Beach, 12km west of Philipsburg and immediately adjacent to the runway at Princess Juliana Airport. On their final approach to the airport, jets fly in low over the beach – often clearing the sand by only 3m to 6m! – making for some great photo ops.

Located at the southern end of the beach, the famous Sunset Beach Bar posts the incoming flight schedule, so you’ll know exactly what to look out for. At the other end of the beach, Driftwood Boat Bar is another great option, with a more local vibe. Both bars have beach chairs and umbrellas for rent.

Local tip: You can get to Maho via the bus. If you’re driving yourself, get a validation from Sunset to park in the lot for free.

4. Enjoy exquisite French cuisine in Grand Case

They say Grand Case has the best French cuisine this side of Europe. You can agree or disagree – but don’t miss the chance to form your own opinion. Forty-some restaurants line the 2km stretch of Blvd de Grand Case, which means you’ll be spoiled for choice.

Occupying a 1871 Creole house, Le Pressoir is a long-standing establishment lauded for its sophisticated dishes and innovative presentations of classic French fare and unique fusion creations. (The truffle egg parfait is the stuff of legend.) Le Cottage is another superb option, offering a four-course lobster menu (bisque, ravioli and lobster tail, plus dessert) that is hard to resist. Its other menu items also stand out, from the escargots to the caramel soufflé.

Planning tip: Such gastronomy does not come cheap. Main courses at Grand Case’s best restaurants start around €40 – and rise quickly from there. Prepare to splash out.

Anse Marcel beach, St-Martin. Steve Heap/Shutterstock

5. Hike to quiet beaches

Who doesn’t love a (nearly) deserted beach? Petites Cayes is a splendid, pristine cove with turquoise waters, soft sand and a green mountain backdrop. What’s more, you might have it all to yourself, since the only way to get here is on foot, via the Sentier des Froussards (Trail of the Fearful).

Don’t let the name fool you, for the trail is far from scary: it’s a rugged 4.5km path that connects Anse Marcel to Grande Caye, traversing the island’s last stand of coastal dry forest. Iguanas and cacti populate the terrain, as well as the classic prickly-pear cactus (raquette volante) and the curious Pope’s head cactus.

Petites Cayes lies about halfway along the trail, a 40-to-60-minute hike from either end. Bring plenty of water and anything else you’ll need, as there are no facilities at the beach. The trailhead is on the outskirts of Anse Marcel, a 20-minute drive north of Grand Case. Coming into town, take the first right (about 600m after the boom barrier) to find a small parking area with a “Réserve Naturelle” sign. Walk along the service road to the water-treatment plant, where the narrow, rocky trail begins. You’ll want your closed-toe hiking shoes.

Local tip: After spending a few hours at Petites Cayes, hike back to Anse Marcel for a luxurious late lunch at the Anse Marcel Beach Restaurant, for a close-to-perfect beach day.

6. Zip down the “Flying Dutchman”

Just north of Philipsburg, Rainforest Adventures is an “eco-adventure park” with chairlifts to the top of Sentry Hill, where fabulous views open up in all directions. While there’s no rainforest to be found, the main attraction here is the zip-line back down, known as the Flying Dutchman, which claims to be the steepest in the world, dropping more than 320m in altitude across an 850m span. Other attractions include a mountain slide and the leisurely gondola ride to the summit.

Planning tip: Note that Rainforest Adventures caters mostly to cruise-ship passengers, so it’s often crowded when there’s a cruise ship in port, and often closed when there isn’t.

Horseback riders in the sea on a beach in Sint Maarten. Iris van den Broek/Shutterstock

7. Go horseback riding on sand and through surf

At the southernmost tip of the island, Seaside Nature Park has a herd of free-range Antillano horses, a local type well suited for the tropical environment. Mount one for a ride along the coast, through the scrub and cactus of the dry coastal forest and down to the beach, with fabulous views all around. The outing culminates with a cooling dip in the Caribbean blue – a treat for the horses as well as the riders.

There’s no trotting or running over this steep, rocky terrain. Instead, expect a leisurely, gentle ride as you take in the gorgeous scenery. And, of course, entering the water atop your horse is a thrill.

Planning tip: The basic ”trail and beach ride” lasts one hour; the time flies by. The “sunset ride” tags on a Champagne toast and marshmallow roast for a 2-hour affair.

Dusk at Marigot, St-Martin. timsimages.uk/Shutterstock

8. Spend a morning in Marigot

Located 6km south of Grand Case, Marigot is where the St-Martinois stay busy working, shopping and socializing. When there’s a cruise ship in port, vendors at the lively, colorful Marché de Marigot sell handmade jewelry and handicrafts, in addition to more generic souvenirs. Bring cash and be prepared to haggle.

Nearby, the food market features fresh fish and produce, as well as a strip of casual eateries (or lolos) offering traditional Caribbean fare. A sculpture by Martin Lynn depicts the hard-working women of the market.

From here, you can walk three blocks north and climb the hill to Fort Louis for 180° views of spectacular seascapes all the way to Anguilla. If you need to refuel afterwards, several fantastic French bakeries, such as Chez Fernand, are just south of the market.

Planning tip: Since traffic is usually clogged and parking a challenge, grab a spot when you can and explore the town on foot.

Orient Beach, St-Martin. Chiyacat/Shutterstock

9. Enjoy the beach au naturel

If you like to feel the sun on all your parts, you’ve come to the right island. Topless sunbathing is acceptable on any beach in St-Martin, and there are a few beaches where lying out nude is the norm. The only official clothing-optional beach in St-Martin is Orient Beach, 6km east of Grand Case. While the namesake naturist resort closed after Hurricane Irma, the southern end of the beach is still the domain of the clothing-free. It is also the only nude beach with any facilities to speak of (lounge chairs, umbrellas and a snack shop). Note that Orient Bay does get crowded – especially on weekends – so it may not be for you if you’re self-conscious about your nudity.

Elsewhere on the island, nudity is not technically permitted, but is generally tolerated on remote beaches with few people. One unofficial option for skinny dipping and nude sunbathing is the aptly named Happy Bay, located about 2km west of Grand Case. Tucked into a hidden cove, this lovely little coastline has no development at its western end, making it a prime spot to bare it all.

This article was adapted from Lonely Planet’s Caribbean Islands guidebook, published in August 2023.