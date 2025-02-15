The Caribbean may be full of beautiful beaches, but those on Curaçao have their own distinct signature: these stunning pairings of white sand and blue water are usually framed by jagged coralstone cliffs, so each one feels like its own private cove.

Combine that with excellent snorkeling and near perfect weather – thanks to Curaçao’s position outside of the hurricane belt – and you’ve got a winning beach getaway.

Due to the ocean currents and the island’s unique geography, the vast majority of its swimmable beaches stretch down Curaçao’s western shore; the island is well connected by good roads, so you’ll find skipping from beach to beach a breeze. While there are literally dozens of beaches to choose from, here are our favorites.

Jump from the platform behind the clifftop restaurant at Playa Forti if you dare. Gail Johnson/Shutterstock

1. Playa Forti

Best for adrenaline seekers

Small and rocky, Playa Forti doesn’t appeal to the traditional sun-and-sand crowds, but we like it that way. The waters are calm and uncrowded, a perk during busy season, and the Playa Forti restaurant sits perched on a cliff’s edge, serving up delicious seafood dishes with sweeping views of the sea.

Where’s the adventure, you ask? Those looking to add a little spice to an afternoon by the sea make their way to the jumping platform behind the restaurant and leap off the cliffs – do so at your own risk!

Detour: Playa Forti is one of the closest beaches to Shete Boka National Park, an awe-inspiring coastline defined by rocky inlets that create explosions of water with every wave. Start at the national park early to avoid the heat of the day, and then head to Playa Forti to cool off and snag some good eats.

The pristine Grote Knip beach is protected by cliffs, making it a great spot for swimmers. Getty Images/iStockphoto

2. Grote Knip

Best for adventurous families

The larger of the two “Knip” beaches, Grote Knip is a serene pie-shaped cove perfect for groups and families. The beach itself is large, as is the calm swimming area that stretches between two cliffs fanning out towards the sea.

One of the biggest things that differentiates Curaçao’s beaches is available amenities – here you’ll find bathrooms, loungers for rent and a snack bar, enough to satisfy older kids and unfussy littles, though families with babies may want to head to more developed stretches of sand.

Planning tip: Grote Knip is gorgeous and it’s no secret. The beach gets packed out on weekends, so opt for weekday visits if you want to skip the hubbub.

People relaxing on Klein Knip beach. Z. Jacobs/Shutterstock

3. Klein Knip

Best for snorkeling

Just down the road from Grote Knip sits Klein Knip, a small, rustic beach home that’s a cozy spot perfect for some RnR.

This beach is much smaller than its counterpart and amenities are similarly stripped back; new bathrooms are under construction and you’ll need to bring your own picnic if you plan to eat (though folks sometimes run a food stand at the beach entrance).

On land, Klein Knip is lovely (though a bit rocky) and has lots of shade. But its main draw lies beneath the crystal clear water – this beach offers a stunning snorkeling experience.

Large elkhorn coral stands strong in the current, brain corals cover rocks with their otherworldly patterns and silver fish travel in schools by the thousands.

The small cove of Playa Lagún. Marquicio Pagola/500px

4. Playa Lagún

Best for quick dips

Tucked into a tiny cove hidden within a small resort community, Playa Lagún gives you a taste of Curaçao’s beaches in a pint-sized package.

The snorkeling here is good and the beach itself has a lot of character thanks to colorful rowboats parked right on the sand; should you get peckish, just head up the hill to Bahia Restaurant to enjoy a burger or salad while overlooking the beach.

Playa Lagún may be small, but it’s a good bet if you’re short on time and are looking for an easily accessible beach experience.

Sunshades and sunloungers on Cas Abao beach. NaturePicsFilms/Shutterstock

5. Cas Abao

Best for all-day lounging

Cas Abao is, in a word, exquisite. This large arc of sand strikes the perfect balance between convenience and that far-away feeling we look for in all our beach destinations.

Cas Abao is big enough that you won’t feel crowded on busy days and small enough to still feel like a secret, plus it’s got a snack bar and bathroom set-up that will keep you comfortable (and well hydrated) all afternoon long.

Shade-wise, palapas (thatched sunshade) and natural tree shade provide cover, and parking is plentiful.

Planning tip: The restaurant does get very crowded on busy days and service can be slow, so pack back-up snacks if you’re planning on visiting during high traffic. Also, the road here is curvy and bumpy – you don’t necessarily need an offroad vehicle, but drive slow to avoid flat tires from sharp rocks.

See beach pigs on Playa Porto Mari. Gail Johnson/Shutterstock

6. Playa Porto Mari

Best for proximity to Willemstad

Cas Abao’s twin Porto Mari sits just south and is the closest “major” beach destination to Willemstad, a half-hour drive from downtown.

With its medium-sized beach and beautiful water, Porto Mari offers a similar beachgoing experience to Cas Abao, though it does have the added convenience of a beach shop, dive outfitter and a more robust restaurant.

Porto Mari also is home to a squad of beach pigs, and depending on your point of view, this is either a boon or detractor to the experience.

The remarkably clear waters of Curaçao. Klein MasterPhoto/Shutterstock

7. Klein Curaçao

Best for beautiful water

Do you yearn to feel like you’re in a tropical-themed screen saver? Then book a day trip to Klein Curaçao, a small uninhabited island that sits about 24km (15 miles) offshore from the mainland – here you’ll find water so clear and blue that you’ll feel like you’re in a simulation, with sparkling sand to match.

Klein Curaçao is only accessible via a private tour company, with trips departing early in the morning and returning late afternoon. While several operators ply this route, we recommend Mermaid or Miss Ann Boat Trips, as they are the only companies that have permanent structures on the island; you’ll be wanting that shade come midday.

Planning tip: The ride between islands is notoriously choppy, so if you’re prone to seasickness, medicate appropriately before hitting the water and sit on the boat’s lower deck. If you’re super sensitive to motion no matter how much Dramamine you slam, you may consider sitting this one out.