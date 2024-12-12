When compared to other islands in the Caribbean, Curaçao is a tough one to beat. Once you step outside the airport and the warm breeze gently brushes your face, be assured that this trip will be one you’ll be thinking about for a long time.

With lovely beaches, easy-going and friendly vibes, colorful neighborhoods, delicious and fresh seafood, the C of the ABC islands is a treasure chest full of surprises waiting to be discovered. Curaçao is one of the more affordable islands in the Caribbean, attracting young and seasoned travelers alike who enjoy the dushi island life (dushi is Papiamento and while there is no literal translation, it’s a synonym for the good things in life, great food, and simply having a good time).

Plan and budget for your first trip to Curaçao – and probably not your last – with this guide.

When should I go to Curaçao?

Thanks to its geographical location in the Leeward Antilles, Curaçao is a great place to visit just about any time of the year. There is no rainy season, and the island is usually pretty dry year-round. The hottest months to hit the beaches are from May until September. While July, August and September are prone to hurricanes and storms in other parts of the Caribbean, traveling to Curaçao during that time is usually safe as the island is located south of the Hurricane Belt. That doesn’t mean that there won’t be any storms, but not a single hurricane has hit the island since the US National Hurricane Center started its database.

November and February are my favorite times of the year to visit Curaçao. The weather is a bit cooler but still hot, with an average of 29°C (84°F). It’s not full-on high season, so prices tend to be reasonable. Christmas and Easter can get pretty busy, so reserve well ahead to secure good accommodations and a rental car, as they can get booked up at this time.

Great events take place throughout the year, most noteworthy are Carnival (in 2025 end of February/early March), KLM Curaçao Marathon in late November, North Sea Jazz Festival (usually August) and celebrating the new year at Pietermaai Pagara XXL.

A week will allow enough time to explore Curaçao and the tiny island of Klein Curaçao on a day trip. Getty Images

How much time should I spend in Curaçao?

No mater how much time you’ve allocated for your trip to Curaçao, you’ll know as soon as you step off the plane that it is too little. And even after weeks on the island, you’ll still find out about corners, restaurants and beaches that you wish you had visited. Curaçao is one of those places that you’ll find yourself coming back to again and again.

For your very first time there, try to stay for at least a full week. While there are great and truly incredible beaches, that's not where all the magic lies. It’s the people, the food and, of course, the ocean. Spend at least a full day – plus evening – walking around the capital city Willemstad, take a day trip to Klein Curaçao, drive around the island and stay in different places in the East and West. The vibes are very different and are worth exploring.

Is it easy to get in and around Curaçao?

The majority of arrivals come the same way to get to Curaçao, and that is by air. The international airport lies north of Willemstad. Daily direct flights to Amsterdam and many destinations in North and South America make it easy to get to. There are also regular flights connecting the island to Aruba, Bonaire and Sint Maarten. Trust me and only pick one of the islands to explore as island hopping can be very time intensive, and you’ll end up more stressed than relaxed.

Everyone else arrives on a cruise. They spend a few hours on the island, but that means missing out on so many things. Even though it might look pretty close to Venezuela and the other Dutch islands (Aruba and Bonaire), there is currently no ferry in operation, sadly.

While there are some buses to get you around, Curaçao is best and easiest explored by car. There are several international and local rental car companies. Many of which offer pickup and drop-off at the airport to make everything as smooth as possible.

Give plenty of space to the turtles you might encounter off the shore of Playa Piskadó. Gail Johnson/Shutterstock

Top things to do in Curaçao

Snorkel near turtles at Playa Piskadó

Go to Playa Piskadó early in the morning, put on your snorkeling gear and swim out a bit. You’ll see the heads of turtles popping to the surface, coming up for fresh air every couple of minutes. Keep your distance, don’t chase or touch them, and simply enjoy the show.

Take a day trip to Klein Curaçao

Get up early, drive to St Barbara, hop on Miss Ann’s yacht and enjoy the scenic views as you are taken to the tiny paradise called Klein Curaçao. After about an hour on the water, you’ll find yourself on a remote island where you'll spend the day. Walk up to the old lighthouse and wreck on the other side of Klein Curaçao, go snorkeling, enjoy a tasty BBQ and relax on a white sandy beach. Sign up for a scuba trip to see some of the best reefs in the area. Make sure to book well ahead of time. I truly enjoyed my trip with Miss Ann and would go back in a heartbeat.

Help control the lionfish population

You might have heard about the impact that the invasive lionfish – that originally calls the Indo-Pacific its home – has had in the Caribbean, harming coral reefs and impacting native fish populations. They have hardly any predators and populations are plentiful, resulting in them being hunted by freedivers, spearfishers and scuba divers – even in national parks and marine protected areas, which make exceptions – in an attempt to control the problem. Take part in a workshop, a lionfish dive, marvel at the lionfish art, or simply enjoy the delicious meals prepared with the white meat at Lionfish Caribbean in Willemstad. The friendly staff will happily tell you more about how to get involved and become part of the solution.

Learn about the history of the island

Travel back in time at Kurá Hulanda Museum in Willemstad and learn about the darker history of the island and its times of slavery. Call ahead to sign up for a guided tour to get a better understanding of the trade in enslaved African people and how it shaped the country that it is today.

Treat yourself to a day relaxing at Kokomo Beach Club. Gail Johnson/Shutterstock

Spend a day at the beach

You probably know the song “Kokomo” by the Beach Boys. Well, there is a Kokomo Beach with a pretty beach club on Curaçao, and it’s the perfect place to spend the day. Go on the swing in the water, snap pictures and sip a delicious cocktail while reading a great book – the ultimate in relaxation.

Walk around Willemstad

Plan to visit the island’s capital both during the day and at night for the best experience. During the day, explore the colorful murals in both Otrabanda and Punda, visit the floating market, try some fresh juices and shakes in front of Plasa Bieu, chase the pastel-colored houses, and cross the pontoon bridge named after Queen Emma. As night falls, enjoy a sundowner and listen to live music at Punda Vibes every Thursday night.

Diving is my favorite thing to do in Curaçao

As a passionate and experienced scuba diver and underwater photographer, I keep on singing praises about Curaçao. There are really no bad dive sites – all of them are unique and very different. I load tanks in my rental car first thing in the morning and drive to a nice dive spot that can be reached from the shore. This is how I love to start my days when I’m on Curaçao.

If I had to chose one single site, it would be Tug Boat Beach. Hans, who is local to the island and runs the dive shop Curious2Dive, introduced me to this site, and I’ve kept going back throughout my trips. You’ll find a coral nursery there that Hans helped establish, which he still takes care of today. There's also a submerged tugboat (hence the name) and if you are lucky enough, you might spot octopus and squid there. There’s so much to see, you won’t be able to cover the entire site in a single tank.

Located on the western side of the island, you’ll find another underwater paradise: laid-back Lagun with equally stunning reefs is a true playground for scuba divers and snorkeling enthusiasts, just within a few minutes from the beach. Get dive site explanations, tips for the area, or sign up for a course with Peter and his crew at the dive shop there. You might want to stay in Bahia Apartments, just above the dive shop, and be the first to get your tanks in the morning.

The cost of a room in a boutique hotel in Willemstad starts at around US$210 per night. Chaim Frank/500px

How much money do I need for Curaçao?

A trip to Curaçao doesn’t need to break the bank. There are plenty of budget options, both for food and accommodation. Opt for low season for the best prices and book ahead of time. Most places accept major credit cards, but it’s always good to have some cash on you, either US dollars or Netherlands Antillean guilders (NAf).

Hostel dorm: US$28

Basic room for two: US$120

Self-catering apartment (including Airbnb): US$140

Boutique hotel in Willemstad: starting at US$210

Public transport ticket: US$1.10–2.20

Rental car for a week: US$350 including insurance

Coffee: US$2.80

Sandwich: US$8

Dinner for two: US$80–130

Guided two-tank scuba dive: US$130

Do I need a visa for Curaçao?

Before hopping on that plane, all visitors must fill out a Digital Immigration Card (DI Card) online. Apply for it a week ahead of your arrival and print out the confirmation or save it to your phone (the wi-fi in the immigration section of the airport isn’t the best, so make sure to have your DI Card downloaded). This helps accelerate the process at your arrival, and it’s completely free of charge.

What should I pack?

You don’t need to bring a lot to be comfortable and enjoy the island. However, some things worth bringing with you include reef safe sunscreen, a hat, some water shoes (some beaches are rocky and/or have coral patches), maybe a UV-resistant sun shirt and flowy lightweight clothes that catch the wind and cool you down.

Do I need to bring an adapter?

Some hotels and apartments have both North American (type A and B) and European (type C and F) sockets. To make sure you can charge your devices, bring an adapter, so you don’t need to go hunt one down in one of the stores.