Suriname

A tug pushes two barges filled with bauxite through the Commewijne river in Commewijne, Suriname. For more in this assignment visit: http://blog.kareldonk.com/aerial-photography-for-jp-knight/

Overview

South America's smallest country, Suriname is a warm, dense convergence of rivers that thumps with the lively rhythm of ethnic diversity. From Paramaribo, the country's effervescent Dutch-colonial capital, to the fathomless jungles of the interior, you'll get a genuine welcome to the country – whether from the descendants of escaped African slaves, Dutch and British colonialists, Indian, Indonesian and Chinese indentured laborers or indigenous Amerindians.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Brownsberg Nature Reserve & Brokopondo

    Brownsberg Nature Reserve & Brokopondo

    Suriname

    Brownsberg Nature Reserve, named after the eponymous 560m peak at its heart, was founded in 1969 and is made up of 112 sq km of pristine jungle populated…

  • Palmentuin

    Onafhankelijkheidsplein

    Paramaribo

    Surrounding the centrally located Onafhankelijkheidsplein (Independence Square) are the contrasting stately 18th-century Presidential Palace – open to the…

  • Suriname, Paramaribo, old fort called Zeelandia.

    Fort Zeelandia

    Paramaribo

    Inside well-restored Fort Zeelandia, a star-shaped, 18th-century fort built on the site where the first colonists alighted, is the worthwhile Stichting…

  • Central Suriname Nature Reserve

    Central Suriname Nature Reserve

    Suriname

    Covering 12% of Suriname's land area, this epic 16,000 sq km nature reserve was established in 1998 with a US$1 million donation from Conservation…

  • Bigi Pan

    Bigi Pan

    Suriname

    Bigi Pan ('big lake') is a massive area of creeks, swampland, mangroves and jungle that is home to over 100 different species of migratory birds. Most…

  • Galibi Nature Reserve

    Galibi Nature Reserve

    Suriname

    On Suriname's eastern shoulder, Galibi Nature Reserve faces French Guiana across the Marowijne River. Here, hordes of sea turtles, including the giant…

  • Central Market

    Central Market

    Paramaribo

    The frenzied and fascinating central market is divided into distinct areas: the meat, fish, fruit and vegetable sections on the lower floor and a less…

  • Peperpot Nature Park

    Peperpot Nature Park

    Suriname

    Beautiful Peperpot Nature Park, about 10km from Paramaribo, stands in eerie dilapidation (with poorly maintained paths) across the Meerzorg Bridge. It is…

Articles

Latest stories from Suriname

A first-timer's guide to the Guianas

Jan 9, 2013 • 5 min read

Book popular activities in Suriname

