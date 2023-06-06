Shop
South America's smallest country, Suriname is a warm, dense convergence of rivers that thumps with the lively rhythm of ethnic diversity. From Paramaribo, the country's effervescent Dutch-colonial capital, to the fathomless jungles of the interior, you'll get a genuine welcome to the country – whether from the descendants of escaped African slaves, Dutch and British colonialists, Indian, Indonesian and Chinese indentured laborers or indigenous Amerindians.
Brownsberg Nature Reserve & Brokopondo
Suriname
Brownsberg Nature Reserve, named after the eponymous 560m peak at its heart, was founded in 1969 and is made up of 112 sq km of pristine jungle populated…
Paramaribo
Surrounding the centrally located Onafhankelijkheidsplein (Independence Square) are the contrasting stately 18th-century Presidential Palace – open to the…
Paramaribo
Inside well-restored Fort Zeelandia, a star-shaped, 18th-century fort built on the site where the first colonists alighted, is the worthwhile Stichting…
Central Suriname Nature Reserve
Suriname
Covering 12% of Suriname's land area, this epic 16,000 sq km nature reserve was established in 1998 with a US$1 million donation from Conservation…
Suriname
Bigi Pan ('big lake') is a massive area of creeks, swampland, mangroves and jungle that is home to over 100 different species of migratory birds. Most…
Suriname
On Suriname's eastern shoulder, Galibi Nature Reserve faces French Guiana across the Marowijne River. Here, hordes of sea turtles, including the giant…
Paramaribo
The frenzied and fascinating central market is divided into distinct areas: the meat, fish, fruit and vegetable sections on the lower floor and a less…
Suriname
Beautiful Peperpot Nature Park, about 10km from Paramaribo, stands in eerie dilapidation (with poorly maintained paths) across the Meerzorg Bridge. It is…
