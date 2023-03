Beautiful Peperpot Nature Park, about 10km from Paramaribo, stands in eerie dilapidation (with poorly maintained paths) across the Meerzorg Bridge. It is a favorite bird-watchers' locale, with a well-marked 3km-long trail through the forest, from which you'll often see lots of monkeys as well. Bring your own water and mosquito repellent, and go early to see the most wildlife.