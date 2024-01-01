Neveh Shalom Synagogue

Paramaribo

The expansive Dutch Israeli synagogue, which famously sits side by side with the Caribbean's largest mosque on Keizerstraat, dates from 1716, when it was founded by the Sephardic Jews. The current structure was completed in 1843 and contains a small museum about the history of Jews in Suriname.

