Getty Images/iStockphoto
Amsterdam meets the Wild West in Paramaribo, the most vivacious and striking capital in the Guianas. Black-and-white colonial Dutch buildings line grassy squares, wafts of spices escape from Indian roti shops and mingle with the chaos of the city's market, while Maroon artists sell colorful paintings outside somber Dutch forts.
Paramaribo
Surrounding the centrally located Onafhankelijkheidsplein (Independence Square) are the contrasting stately 18th-century Presidential Palace – open to the…
Paramaribo
Inside well-restored Fort Zeelandia, a star-shaped, 18th-century fort built on the site where the first colonists alighted, is the worthwhile Stichting…
Paramaribo
The frenzied and fascinating central market is divided into distinct areas: the meat, fish, fruit and vegetable sections on the lower floor and a less…
Paramaribo
Inside the beautifully restored Fort Zeelandia, a pentagonal 17th-century fort built on the riverbank where the first colonists alighted, is the Stichting…
Saint Peter & Paul Cathedral-Basilica
Paramaribo
Commonly called 'the Cathedral,' this gorgeously restored building was designated a Minor Basilica by Pope Francis in 2014. It's said to be the largest…
Paramaribo
The expansive Dutch Israeli synagogue, which famously sits side by side with the Caribbean's largest mosque on Keizerstraat, dates from 1716, when it was…
Paramaribo
Step off the chaotic streets and enter these five glorious floors of colorful local sculpture and paintings, all of which are for sale. Also check out the…
Paramaribo
This laid-back residential area about 10 minutes by taxi from downtown Paramaribo has dozens of tasty and cheap Javanese cafes to choose from and is a…
