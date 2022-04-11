Paramaribo

Amsterdam meets the Wild West in Paramaribo, the most vivacious and striking capital in the Guianas. Black-and-white colonial Dutch buildings line grassy squares, wafts of spices escape from Indian roti shops and mingle with the chaos of the city's market, while Maroon artists sell colorful paintings outside somber Dutch forts.

  • Palmentuin

    Onafhankelijkheidsplein

    Paramaribo

    Surrounding the centrally located Onafhankelijkheidsplein (Independence Square) are the contrasting stately 18th-century Presidential Palace – open to the…

  • Suriname, Paramaribo, old fort called Zeelandia.

    Fort Zeelandia

    Paramaribo

    Inside well-restored Fort Zeelandia, a star-shaped, 18th-century fort built on the site where the first colonists alighted, is the worthwhile Stichting…

  • Central Market

    Central Market

    Paramaribo

    The frenzied and fascinating central market is divided into distinct areas: the meat, fish, fruit and vegetable sections on the lower floor and a less…

  • Stichting Surinaams Museum

    Stichting Surinaams Museum

    Paramaribo

    Inside the beautifully restored Fort Zeelandia, a pentagonal 17th-century fort built on the riverbank where the first colonists alighted, is the Stichting…

  • Saint Peter & Paul Cathedral-Basilica

    Saint Peter & Paul Cathedral-Basilica

    Paramaribo

    Commonly called 'the Cathedral,' this gorgeously restored building was designated a Minor Basilica by Pope Francis in 2014. It's said to be the largest…

  • Neveh Shalom Synagogue

    Neveh Shalom Synagogue

    Paramaribo

    The expansive Dutch Israeli synagogue, which famously sits side by side with the Caribbean's largest mosque on Keizerstraat, dates from 1716, when it was…

  • ReadyTex Art Gallery

    ReadyTex Art Gallery

    Paramaribo

    Step off the chaotic streets and enter these five glorious floors of colorful local sculpture and paintings, all of which are for sale. Also check out the…

  • Blauwgrond

    Blauwgrond

    Paramaribo

    This laid-back residential area about 10 minutes by taxi from downtown Paramaribo has dozens of tasty and cheap Javanese cafes to choose from and is a…

