Fort Nieuw Amsterdam

Suriname

This open-air museum is inside one of the earliest surviving Dutch structures in Suriname, a fortress built at the confluence of the Suriname and Commewijne Rivers in 1747. Inside you'll find chilling artifacts of the slave trade and a Dutch-engineered system of locks holding back the river.

