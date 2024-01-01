Matapica

Suriname

North of Fort Nieuw Amsterdam, Matapica is a tranquil and almost mosquito-free beach where sea turtles come ashore April to August. Tours generally reach it by boating through the plantation canals and a swamp rich in birdlife. Stinasu runs a small camp here.

  • Suriname, Paramaribo, old fort called Zeelandia.

    Fort Zeelandia

    15.43 MILES

    Inside well-restored Fort Zeelandia, a star-shaped, 18th-century fort built on the site where the first colonists alighted, is the worthwhile Stichting…

  • Saint Peter & Paul Cathedral-Basilica

    Saint Peter & Paul Cathedral-Basilica

    15.46 MILES

    Commonly called 'the Cathedral,' this gorgeously restored building was designated a Minor Basilica by Pope Francis in 2014. It's said to be the largest…

  • Palmentuin

    Onafhankelijkheidsplein

    15.47 MILES

    Surrounding the centrally located Onafhankelijkheidsplein (Independence Square) are the contrasting stately 18th-century Presidential Palace – open to the…

  • Central Market

    Central Market

    15.87 MILES

    The frenzied and fascinating central market is divided into distinct areas: the meat, fish, fruit and vegetable sections on the lower floor and a less…

  • Peperpot Nature Park

    Peperpot Nature Park

    16.9 MILES

    Beautiful Peperpot Nature Park, about 10km from Paramaribo, stands in eerie dilapidation (with poorly maintained paths) across the Meerzorg Bridge. It is…

  • Stichting Surinaams Museum

    Stichting Surinaams Museum

    15.43 MILES

    Inside the beautifully restored Fort Zeelandia, a pentagonal 17th-century fort built on the riverbank where the first colonists alighted, is the Stichting…

  • Neveh Shalom Synagogue

    Neveh Shalom Synagogue

    15.72 MILES

    The expansive Dutch Israeli synagogue, which famously sits side by side with the Caribbean's largest mosque on Keizerstraat, dates from 1716, when it was…

  • Fort Nieuw Amsterdam

    Fort Nieuw Amsterdam

    9.55 MILES

    This open-air museum is inside one of the earliest surviving Dutch structures in Suriname, a fortress built at the confluence of the Suriname and…

