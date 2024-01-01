North of Fort Nieuw Amsterdam, Matapica is a tranquil and almost mosquito-free beach where sea turtles come ashore April to August. Tours generally reach it by boating through the plantation canals and a swamp rich in birdlife. Stinasu runs a small camp here.
15.43 MILES
Inside well-restored Fort Zeelandia, a star-shaped, 18th-century fort built on the site where the first colonists alighted, is the worthwhile Stichting…
Saint Peter & Paul Cathedral-Basilica
15.46 MILES
Commonly called 'the Cathedral,' this gorgeously restored building was designated a Minor Basilica by Pope Francis in 2014. It's said to be the largest…
15.47 MILES
Surrounding the centrally located Onafhankelijkheidsplein (Independence Square) are the contrasting stately 18th-century Presidential Palace – open to the…
15.87 MILES
The frenzied and fascinating central market is divided into distinct areas: the meat, fish, fruit and vegetable sections on the lower floor and a less…
16.9 MILES
Beautiful Peperpot Nature Park, about 10km from Paramaribo, stands in eerie dilapidation (with poorly maintained paths) across the Meerzorg Bridge. It is…
15.43 MILES
Inside the beautifully restored Fort Zeelandia, a pentagonal 17th-century fort built on the riverbank where the first colonists alighted, is the Stichting…
15.72 MILES
The expansive Dutch Israeli synagogue, which famously sits side by side with the Caribbean's largest mosque on Keizerstraat, dates from 1716, when it was…
9.55 MILES
This open-air museum is inside one of the earliest surviving Dutch structures in Suriname, a fortress built at the confluence of the Suriname and…
