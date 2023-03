Bigi Pan ('big lake') is a massive area of creeks, swampland, mangroves and jungle that is home to over 100 different species of migratory birds. Most famous of all is the red ibis, commonly seen here in all its blazing crimson glory against the green-brown background of the landscape. Caimans and snakes are also often seen here, making this a popular place to come on nature-watching excursions, which are generally done by boat and arranged out of Paramaribo.