Curacao Shore Excursion: Jet Ski or Aquaboat Snorkel Tour

When your cruise ship docks at the Curacao port, make your way to the boat shop and meet your expert guide. You will receive a safety briefing and introduction to steering a Seadoo GTI jet ski or a custom-made aquaboat, depending on the option selected. Aquaboats are wider than jet skis and perfect for touring for a more comfortable ride, whereas a jet ski drives more like a sports car on the water. Whichever one you choose, just climb aboard your 2-person craft and enjoy the ride! You or your fellow passenger will pilot your own watercraft, following your guide for approximately 2 hours. Jet over the picturesque coastal waters off the southern coast of Curacao while taking in the amazing views. You’ll pass coves, bays, beaches, mangroves and small Islands on your route. Check out attractions including a Dutch queen’s vacation home and luxurious yachts upon reaching the lagoon.Here, at the famous Tafelberg, take a beach break for a delectable swim. You’ll have the opportunity to snorkel at one of Curacao's best snorkeling sites — a tugboat shipwreck. Located on the protected southeast side of Caracas Bay, the sunken tugboat is home to a wide array of marine life. It is common to see colorful coral, morays, scorpion fish, lobsters and schools of tropical fish during your approximate 40-minute snorkel tour.On our return trip, enjoy the view of an old manorial estate and Fort Beekenburg, a well-preserved 18th-century fort that was built to protect the inner bay.Worry-free Shore Excursion:We will ensure your excursion ends with ample time for you to return to the Curacao port for your ship’s departure. In the extremely unlikely event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.