Paris is beautiful to explore any season, but spring – March, April and May – is the right time to soak up that special "April in Paris" charm that Sinatra sung about so well. This is when chestnut groves blossom, city parks burst into flower, plane trees sprout foliage over boulevards, and cafe terraces buzz with new-found energy as Parisians head outdoors to enjoy spring’s soft warm days.

Make the most of Paris' favorite season with our pick of the city's best experiences to have in spring.

1. Gaze over Paris from the Eiffel Tower

No Parisian landmark embraces springtime blue skies as enthusiastically as the Eiffel Tower – its spire is frequently half-lost in fog in winter. On clear spring days, the 324m-tall tower is striking from any angle. And with glass flooring on the 1st floor – peer down at Paris beneath your feet – views are even sharper.

Planning tip: For an unforgettable panorama of the city, make a lunch reservation at one of the two restaurants in the tower: Madame Brasserie or Michelin-starred Le Jules Verne. For ringside views of the icon and its webbed ironwork imprinted on blue sky, consider Les Ombres or the more casual Café Jacques.

2. Stroll the islands of the Seine

Romance oozes out of every historic nook and cranny of Île St-Louis and Île de la Cité, both perfect for a springtime stroll. These two islands on the Seine have quaint car-free streets full of old-world boutiques. Start on a high with a tour of the towers of Cathédrale Notre Dame, then relax on a bench beneath pink cherry blossoms in the Seine-side garden of Square Jean XXIII. The stained glass windows inside Notre Dame and at nearby Sainte-Chapelle are dazzling at this time of year when the sunlight streams in.

Planning tip: Cool down afterwards with une glace (an ice cream) from Paris’ most famous ice cream maker, Berthillon.

People enjoying the spring sunshine in Jardin du Luxembourg. Rafael_Wiedenmeier/Getty Images

3. Relax in the Jardin du Luxembourg

Lounging on a sage-green chair in this mythical city park is a Parisian spring essential. Chasing a vintage wooden sail boat around the park’s octagonal Grand Bassin pond is brilliant fun – kids have done this since the 1920s. Puppet shows entertain at the Théâtre du Luxembourg and art exhibitions take place at the Musée du Luxembourg, both in the park.

4. See iconic artworks under blossoms in the gardens of Musée Rodin

Spring marries perfectly with the Musée Rodin, one of Paris’ loveliest art museums in the former studio and showroom of sculptor and painter Auguste Rodin. Sculptures inside the 18th-century mansion are world-class (don’t miss Rodin’s L’Eternel Printemps (Eternal Spring) and The Kiss, both sculptures of two lovers embracing) but the museum gardens are most memorable. Roses mingle with The Thinker and other iconic works, while wooden sun lounges offer peaceful contemplation between springtime blossoms.

Other art museums with gorgeous gardens are Musée du Quai Branly; the Musée de l’Orangerie in the fashionable Jardin des Tuileries; and the Musée Marmottan-Monet, home to the world's largest collection of Monet's works, overlooking the delightfully local Jardin du Ranelagh.

Drinks on a Parisian cafe terrace in the spring. Page Light Studios/Shutterstock

5. Have a coffee on a terrace in the spring sunshine

Watch the world go by over un café (a coffee) or early evening apéro (pre-meal drink) on one of the city’s zillions of cafe pavement terraces – there is no finer time of year to indulge in Parisian cafe culture than spring as outdoor heaters are put away and tables multiply.

Traditional neighborhood cafes with sunny terraces and bistro chairs meticulously arranged in tight rows include Au Petit Fer à Cheval and Café Charlot in Le Marais neighborhood; Le Progrès, loaded with ambience in Montmartre; Café Saint Régis, footsteps from Notre Dame; and Café La Palette where art dealers and fashionistas congregate on the Left Bank. At dusk place du Marché Ste-Catherine is a pretty cafe-laced square to sit beneath fairy lights and sip an apéro.

Chez Prune is the cafe-bar that put Canal St-Martin on the map. Café Marly overlooks the Louvre's inner courtyard, while homemade ginger lemonade and hibiscus flower cordial make L’Ebouillanté, footsteps from the Seine, an artsy favorite.

6. Enjoy some late-night culture during the European Night of the Museums

The annual Nuit européenne des musées in May is a prime opportunity to revel in Paris’ second-to-none portfolio of museums and monuments: sights stay open late and admission is free.

Planning tip: In 2026, Nuit des européenne musées is Saturday May 23.

A spring afternoon beside Canal St-Martin. Jerome LABOUYRIE/Shutterstock

7. Wander along Canal St-Martin

The tranquil, 4.5km-long Canal St-Martin in northeastern Paris was surely created with sunny spring days in mind – reflections on the water are superbly photogenic and a stroll or cycle along the canal’s leafy towpaths or between trendy boutiques is like a scene straight out of a film. Watch canal boats pass through locks and beneath vintage swing bridges that pivot 90 degrees when boats approach.

8. Join locals for some al fresco dining

Spring in Paris is about sitting outside and feasting on the city’s extraordinarily varied cuisine. Gastronomic restaurants rarely have outdoor seating, but budget and midrange places do.

Hot spots near the Eiffel Tower – popular among the local office crowd for a brasserie lunch in the midday sun – are La Mascotte and Upper Crèmerie. In Le Marais, a trendsetting crowd lunches in the hidden courtyard of Derrière. Beloved Left Bank addresses include the raved-about gourmet bistro Le Comptoir du Relais. Chez Nathalie is a sweet spot in the 13th arrondissement to dine on modern French cuisine.

Planning tip: Paris’ open-air street markets, such as Marché Bastille, burst with fresh seasonal produce at this time of year. They are a treat to explore and the perfect place to pick up goods for a park picnic.

The gardens at Château de Versailles. Mistervlad/Shutterstock

9. Take a day trip to Château de Versailles

Don't miss one of Paris' best day trips, which is made even better in spring. April 1 ushers in the start of Les Grandes Eaux Musicales (Musical Fountain Show) in the magnificent gardens of Château de Versailles. France’s most colossal palace is very much in a class of its own when it comes to over-the-top opulence. Its seasonal "dancing water" fountain displays – set to music composed by baroque- and classical-era composers – are unique, magical and a highlight of any visit.

Planning tip: Access to the gardens at the Château de Versailles is free except on days with a fountains show. Book tickets in advance.

10. Enjoy some street entertainment

Spring raises the curtain on Paris’ fantastic gaggle of clowns, mime artists, living statues, acrobats, inline skaters, musicians and other street entertainers. The best spots to catch a fun show outside include Pont St-Louis near Cathédrale Notre Dame, place du Tertre in Montmartre, place Georges Pompidou in front of the Centre Pompidou, and place Joachim du Bellay by the Fontaine des Innocents in the 1st arrondissement. Shows are free, but if you enjoyed the performance, be sure to tip.