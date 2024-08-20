Watching it on TV as a kid, I'm not sure it ever occurred to me that you could go watch the Olympics. In person. This year, I transformed that remote childhood experience into up-close reality with a trip to Paris for the summer games. The Olympics? Once in a lifetime. Paris? Always a good idea. I couldn't think of a better combo.

I spent the better part of two weeks darting through one of my favorite cities to see the world's best athletes. From a women's soccer match at Parc des Princes to pole vaulting at the massive Stade de France, it's hard to describe what it felt like to be present for the fulfillment of dreams -- the athletes' dreams and mine, too.

That's what travel is about. Connecting us to the world through these amazing experiences. Rather than AI-generated lists, we seek tips from locals excited to share their corner of the world with us and travelers who get a kick out of letting us in on their cool finds, itineraries and advice.

I love listening to the stories from our staff, who are still buzzing from their amazing travel experiences in August. I hope you are as inspired by their stories as I am.

– Laura Motta, Senior Director of Content

Traveling to Paris for the Olympics was childhood dreams realized. Laura Motta/Lonely Planet

Paris, France

Laura Motta, Senior Director of Content

I have to repeat it to myself just to fully believe it: I went to the Olympics! Twelve days of athletic excellence, searing heat, radiant Parisian sunsets, questionable stadium food and endless waves of emotion have left me depleted – and a little disappointed with the ordinariness of life after the games.

Laura's favorites

1. Best experience

Cheering at Champions Park at the foot of the Eiffel Tower for the U.S. figure skating team, who were awarded a long-delayed gold medal from the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

2. Where I shopped

In the blissfully quiet Marais while most locals were out of town and most visitors were at the Games.

3. Top meal

Lunch at Monsieur Bleu at the Palais de Tokyo! I had a haricot vert salad and a glass of white wine on the terrace.

Erin in Edinburgh, having breakfast to-go on Arthur's Seat. Erin Lenczycki/Lonely Planet

Edinburgh, Scotland

Erin Lenczycki, Photo Editor

My husband and I just got back from our biannual trip to Edinburgh for the Fringe Festival. We managed to see 28 shows in five days between our touristing, and I still wish I had squeezed in one more. We had friends from across Europe and the US join us this year, which really inspired us to see a wider variety of shows. I never thought a Shrek-themed burlesque or a puppet show about a 44th birthday party would be two of the more memorable ones we caught.

Erin's favorites

1. Best experience

Taking my breakfast to-go on Arthur’s Seat. I picked up a peach, basil and ricotta sandwich at Twelve Triangles and hiked up in the quiet morning to start the day with a picnic overlooking the city.

2. Where I shopped

Find the perfect 70s suede at Armstrongs Vintage or 40s cocktail gowns at Carnivàle Vintage.

3. Top meal

I loved the food tour at the Fringe’s Assembly Rooms in George Square. Getting a dinner table in August can be tough, so join the masses and find perfection at the food trucks! Take your pick of vegan cubanos, mac n’ cheese, samosa chaat and more.

Melissa in Munich at the Kocherlball (left) and watching surfers at Eisbachwelle in Englischer Garten (right). Melissa Yeager/Lonely Planet

Munich, Germany

Melissa Yeager, Destination Editor

Germany holds a special place in my heart, as I lived there during a fellowship in 2017-18. I was thrilled to spend several weeks in Munich this summer, getting a chance to practice my German skills and remember all my favorite things about the country.

Melissa's favorites

1. Best experience

Attending the Kocherlball. The folk dance festival happens the 3rd weekend in July, in the early morning hours.

2. What you can’t miss

The surfers at Eisbachwelle in Englischer Garten. Can’t surf? On a hot day, you can also jump in and float the Eisbach River.

3. Top meal

Loved the Bavarian Schnitzel at Wirtshaus Görreshof. It has mustard in the crust!

Serina matches her outfits and accessories to the color palette of the Cayman Islands. Serina Patel/Lonely Planet

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands

Serina Patel, Marketing Manager

I recently took a trip to Grand Cayman and stayed at the Westin for a weekend getaway. I flew directly from New York (JFK) --> GCM on Cayman Airways and was greeted with sunny skies and blue water. What more could you ask for?

Serina's favorites

1. Best experience

We went to Stingray City with Red Sail Sports and swam with friendly rays – it was magical!

2. What you can’t miss

While here, you obviously have to go to Seven Mile Beach (it’s really ~5.5mi) and the Cayman Islands National Museum. Oh, and don’t forget to order a mudslide!

3. Top meal

Agua was delicious! The eggplant ravioli and yuca fries are a must-get.