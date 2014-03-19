Welcome to Grand Cayman
It does have another side – literally. If you head east, you can escape the cruise-ship crowds, experience local culture, discover underwater marvels and explore the undeveloped interior.
Top experiences in Grand Cayman
Recent articles
Grand Cayman activities
Stingray City, 2-Stop Snorkeling: Barrier Reef, Coral Gardens
Enjoy comfortable air-conditioned shuttle pickup from your hotel/condo along Seven Mile Beach or from the check-in office near the cruise terminals for cruise passengers. The shuttle will take you to our private dock where you will board one of our top-of- the-line cabin cruisers for your excursion.You will then be taken to the amazing Stingray City Sandbar where you will interact with stingrays in shallow water. If you want to, the crew will show you how to safely feed the stingrays. The on-board photographer will take memorable photos of you and your family and friends with the stingrays, available for purchase on the tour.After Stingray City you will head to your two snorkeling spots Coral Gardens and the Barrier Reef. The Barrier Reef offers some of the best shallow water snorkeling with pristine conditions and abundant marine life. Coral Gardens is another popular spot full of many different species of Caribbean tropical fish and coral. After the snorkeling is complete, you will be taken back to the private dock where your shuttle will transport you back to your Seven Mile Beach hotel, condo or to the office in George Town near the cruise terminals.
Stingray City Experience from Grand Cayman
After hotel pickup and transport to the marina, your tour begins with a 30-minute boat ride out to Stingray City, a series of sandbars in the shallow waters of Grand Cayman’s North Sound where wild stingrays gather. During the ride, sit back and enjoy the views while sipping provided water or juice. When you arrive, hop in the clear turquoise water, which is about waist- to chest-high, to wade near the stingrays. You have approximately 45 minutes to enjoy the experience and take plenty of photos as the stingrays pass nearby.After visiting Stingray City, you'll head over to either Coral Garden or Barrier Reef for snorkeling. Spend 30 minutes swimming around the warm, crystal-clear water, where you'll see colorful coral and fish, including angel fish and parrot fish.Your guide will be there to make sure you enjoy a fun and safe experience. When your time is up, head back to the marina by boat, and then you’ll be returned to your hotel.
Cayman Islands Stingray City and Starfish Snorkel Tour
Stingray City is one of the top attractions within the Cayman Islands. With some of the largest southern stingrays in the Caribbean, Stingray City is a must when visiting the Cayman Islands.On this three stop tour, you will have the opportunity to swim among some of the largest stingrays and most colorful reefs surrounding the Cayman Islands. In Stingray City the crystal clear water does not exceed five feet; the highlight of the excursion is the picture taking moment. With the assistance of boat crew, visitors will have the chance to pose near stingrays for the perfect picture, a moment not to be missed. During the final stop of Starfish Snorkel, guests can relax in shallow water and view various species of starfish with friends and family for a great photo opportunity. Starfish snorkeling is the highlight of the tour for many, especially for visitors with young kids.
Stingray City and Snorkel Tour
Choose from a morning or afternoon departure, and make sure to be ready for George Town hotel or port pickup before your 9:30 a.m. or 12 p.m. departure. After transport in an air-conditioned bus, enjoy this wet and wild adventure at Stingray City and Coral Gardens, where you can enjoy roughly 45 minutes at each stop. Stingray City consists of several shallow sandbars where southern stingrays reside in large numbers. Here, you can learn about the biology and behavior of these graceful animals while seeing them in their natural habitat.Then, head off to the famous Coral Gardens for a nice snorkel, with equipment included. See a diverse array of tropical fish while you swim through the water. As part of the transportation to the stop, come onboard the amazing Miss. L.C. boat with the captain, mate, and photographer, and get a hold of some memorable photos. The tour ends with bus transport back to your hotel or port.
Atlantis Submarine Expedition - Grand Cayman
Your Grand Cayman underwater experience starts with a safety briefing by your host and a 5-minute boat ride via transfer vessel to the submarine. Catch your first sight of the submarine as it breaks the surface of the water from its previous trip. Once it's moored alongside the transfer boat, step aboard the deck of the submarine via a ramp, and enter the air-conditioned cabin through a large hatch. After the hatches are secured and pre-dive checks are complete, your descent begins!The spacious cabin is pressurized, meaning you shouldn't feel any effect on the ears. As you explore Grand Cayman's Underwater Marine Park to depths of 100 feet (30 meters), be amazed by the smooth ride and clarity of the water. During the 40-minute ride, find out what lies beneath the surface of the water without getting wet — huge barrel sponges and star corals abound on the reef, snapper and grouper swim peacefully by, and even the occasional stingray or turtle may pass within a few feet of your large view-port. Your tour ends with return to the surface, where you can watch the submarine descend again on another dive before you are returned to the dock on the transfer boat. Night option:Choose the night option to go on the same journey as the daytime tour but with the added moodiness of being underwater after dark. During this 45-minute ride, see nocturnal marine life that doesn't usually show itself during the day, particularly predatory fish. The special lights on the submarine allow you to spot these night owls without scaring them away. It's a memorable and eerie experience that makes for the perfect end to a night on Grand Cayman.
Cayman Islands Rum Distillery and 7 Mile Beach from Georgetown
Hop aboard an air-conditioned motor coach after meeting your guide and head over to the one and only rum distillery on the Island. At the distillery you will be greeted with welcome shots and free samples of an endless variety of flavored rums while taking a friendly tour inside the facility. Next, you will make your way to the Tortuga Rum Factory, where you will be able to sample some of the local rum and world famous Tortuga Rum Cake. Afterwards, you will travel to the Caybrew Brewery to enjoy a very similar experience as with the distillery, only this time with the Island's local brand of beers. Taste the difference between four tasty beers and decide your favorite. Next you will travel on to the famous Seven Mile Beach for more drinks and fun. At the beach you'll have full access to the beach facilities, free Wifi, showers, changing room, bar, restaurant and more!