Atlantis Submarine Expedition - Grand Cayman

Your Grand Cayman underwater experience starts with a safety briefing by your host and a 5-minute boat ride via transfer vessel to the submarine. Catch your first sight of the submarine as it breaks the surface of the water from its previous trip. Once it's moored alongside the transfer boat, step aboard the deck of the submarine via a ramp, and enter the air-conditioned cabin through a large hatch. After the hatches are secured and pre-dive checks are complete, your descent begins!The spacious cabin is pressurized, meaning you shouldn't feel any effect on the ears. As you explore Grand Cayman's Underwater Marine Park to depths of 100 feet (30 meters), be amazed by the smooth ride and clarity of the water. During the 40-minute ride, find out what lies beneath the surface of the water without getting wet — huge barrel sponges and star corals abound on the reef, snapper and grouper swim peacefully by, and even the occasional stingray or turtle may pass within a few feet of your large view-port. Your tour ends with return to the surface, where you can watch the submarine descend again on another dive before you are returned to the dock on the transfer boat. Night option:Choose the night option to go on the same journey as the daytime tour but with the added moodiness of being underwater after dark. During this 45-minute ride, see nocturnal marine life that doesn't usually show itself during the day, particularly predatory fish. The special lights on the submarine allow you to spot these night owls without scaring them away. It's a memorable and eerie experience that makes for the perfect end to a night on Grand Cayman.