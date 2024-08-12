So you want to pack for your two-week trip in only one carry-on suitcase (and a personal item). Mission impossible? We think not. Our team of expert travel editors, writers, producers and photographers spend most of their time on the road. We frequent airports and train stations, rental car counters and hotel check-in lines. We travel the world over, to places like Mongolia and Madagascar, Montana and Maine (all of the M's really). We travel alone, in groups large and small with small kids and grandparents. We've done it all. We've seen it all.

There was a lot of advice when I called for the team's suggestions, and I consolidated all that knowledge into a quick list that you can swear by. Without further ado, here are Lonely Planet's 13 road-tested tips for a seamless pack.

1. Make a list

Do not attempt to begin your packing process without writing down all the things you think you're going to want or need. Make it even more valuable by writing down an outfit (or outfits) for each day or night you're on the trip.

Pro tip: Try the Notes app on your phone for this - love the check box feature and the fact that you can use it again.

2. Beg, borrow or steal

Borrow, don't buy (or steal). Don't have the right suitcase for your particular trip? Ask your friends and family to lend you one. If you want a new suitcase, buy it on Prime day or set some alerts to be notified when your dream luggage goes on sale.

Pro tip: CalPak Luka Soft-Sided Carry-on and Quince Carry-on Hard Shell are two carry-on bags we like.

3. Matchy, matchy

Plan a lightweight capsule wardrobe—every top should go with every pair of bottoms and vice versa. You greatly minimize your packing list when you pre-coordinate your separates.

Pro tip: Color code your capsule collection with hues that match and work well together, like black, navy, white, and grey and add one or two bolder-colored items for spice.

4. Choose your shoes

Shoes suck up a lot of space, so be very deliberate about what you bring. Wear your bulkiest pair, and pack something else to dress up and another, smaller pair for every day.

Pro tip: Shoes are great for storing socks, cords, bottles, etc. If putting these items in shoes gives you the ick, put them in plastic bags.

5. Dress rehearse

Once your list is in good shape and you've committed to your luggage, it's time to pull everything out of the closet, drawers and medicine cabinet to see how much stuff we're talking about. This will help you be realistic about how much you can actually squish in there.

Pro tip: Photograph your outfits in advance for easy reference.

6. Get packing cubes

Our team universally swears by them. The compression ones in particular smush things down enough to get just a few more things in your bag. Whether you roll or fold, packing cubes also help you organize your outfits.

Pro tip: These BAGAIL cubes are compressible and affordable.

Carrying on means mini-bottles for toiletries. nadisja/Getty Images

7. Leave the lotions and potions behind

Packing sunscreen or shampoo and other commonplace toiletries wastes valuable space with things that are easy to find when you're on the road. Get some smaller, reusable bottles for anything you can't live without, and make sure they can fit in a regular-sized plastic bag (see #13).

Pro tip: Shop for new skincare and the like from local pharmacies.

8. Fill 'er up!

This seems obvious but always pack your biggest must-have items first. Then fill in the gaps with smaller things. Take advantage of every available cubic centimeter in your suitcase. Roll socks and put them in shoes (put in ziplock first if that gives you the ick). Store shoes in a tote bag you can use on your trip.

9. Wear bulky items – and any jewelry or accessories

Wearing things like tennis shoes, sweaters and scarves on the flight can save you a little room. And bonus: you'll look like Joey "Could I be wearing any more clothes?" Tribiani.

Pro tip: If you're expecting inclement weather, these rain jackets work wonders!

10. Wash wash wash

Plan on doing some laundry, whether it's in the sink, at the local laundromat or your rental accommodation. You don't need to pack detergent if you're traveling somewhere with easy access to a market.

Pro tip: Pack compostable laundry detergent sheets.

11. Preload your device with books and shows and maps

Download books to read, any series or films you've been wanting to watch, your favorite playlist, save maps for offline use, take photos or screenshots of anything you want to remember when you're on the trip.

12. Pack another bag

Bring a collapsable duffle bag if you plan on doing any shopping or bringing anything back home.

Pro tip: This Samsonite duffel is a great option to bring for your return trip.

13. Personalize your personal item

You'll want everything you need for the trip handy in pouches: charging cords, moisturizer, sanitizer, sunscreen, medication.

Pro tip: We love these reusable Stasher bags for all the small things you'll want easy access to.