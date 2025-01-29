Simply put, Madagascar is one of Africa’s greatest adventures.

Its wealth of endemic species and otherworldly landscapes have given it the nickname “the Eighth Continent” – and, indeed, it’s truly unlike anywhere else on the planet. From its culture to its wildlife to its wild places, everything here is uniquely Malagasy. There are world-class beach destinations aplenty, for sure – yet even there you’re likely to find yourself walking along the waves all alone. Or exploring landscapes that seem to spring from a child’s imagination. Or passing through forests looking for lemurs and other animals that exist nowhere else on earth.

Madagascar can be a challenging destination, it’s true: distances are long, roads are poor and the weather can be problematic. But the rewards far outweigh the difficulties in this very special destination.

Here are 10 extraordinary places in Madagascar you shouldn't miss.

The trees that form the Allée des Baobabs look especially stunning at sunset. Framalicious/Shutterstock

1. Allée des Baobabs

Best for sunsets

Madagascar brims with baobabs – yet there’s one place above all others that captures the magic of this special tree. Close to the western beach town of Morondava, the Allée des Baobabs features a veritable forest of them lining a highway in majestic formation. It’s one of Madagascar’s most beautiful places to watch the sunset.

These remarkable trees – of the Adansonia grandidieri variety – are true epics of nature, with long, smooth trunks that soar several stories high; some may be 1000 years old. Their surreal appearance makes it easy to believe the ancient legends that their short, spindly branches are actually roots of trees planted upside down by a vengeful god.

Planning tip: Walk across to the eastern side of the small lake for the best sunset views.

You can get explore the fabulous tsingy rock formations of Parc National Bemaraha using the system of rope bridges, walkways and vie ferrate. dennisvdw/Getty Images

2. Parc National Bemaraha

Best for unique landscapes

When it comes to weird and wonderful natural vistas you’ll find only in Madagascar, none inspires wonder quite like the tsingy. Gathered together in bunches of jagged spires, these limestone pillars resemble a mythical city frozen in time.

The view from a distance is spectacular – but getting up close can be just as stunning. The authorities at the UNESCO World Heritage–listed Parc National Bemaraha have set up an ingenious system of vie ferrate (mountain routes equipped with fixed cables, stemples, ladders and bridges), rope bridges and walkways to facilitate exploring.

Bemaraha lies at the end of a very long road, and the two main sections of tsingy are separated into two areas: the Grands Tsingy and the Petits Tsingy. While the former has more-extensive formations, visiting the latter involves a trip by pirogue (traditional wooden canoe) through the glorious Manambolo River Gorge. Plan on experiencing both.

Planning tip: Since there are over 10 different routes to choose from, sit down with your guide to pick the ones that best suit your schedule and fitness level.

If you’re lucky, you might spot an ultra-rare golden bamboo lemur at Parc National Ranomafana. Martin Mecnarowski/Shutterstock

3. Parc National Ranomafana

Best for wildlife – especially lemurs

To maximize your chance of seeing as many different lemur species as possible, Ranomafana simply has to be on your itinerary. High on the spine of mountains that runs through the very heart of Madagascar, this steamy jungle park is home to a staggering 13 species of lemur, including the famous golden bamboo lemur. And if the 118 bird species that inhabit the park don’t sound like that many, remember that more than half of them (68) exist only in Madagascar.

The remainder of Ranomafana’s wildlife statistics reads like an entry in some exotic, abundant menagerie: 13 species of chameleon (easily seen during a night walk), 14 species of snake (all harmless), and an astonishing 106 species of frogs and toads. Botanists can enjoy 80 different species of orchid and nearly 200 ferns.

Planning tip: Seasons matter here. Bird-watching is best from September to December, while reptiles and amphibians are most active from December to March.

A highlight of the escarpment that makes up Parc National Isalo, La Fenêtre de l’Isalo frames the sunset in a magnificent way. Dennis van de Water/Shutterstock

4. Parc National Isalo

Best for hiking

Arrayed across a massive escarpment that rises abruptly from the barren plains of southern Madagascar, Isalo encompasses some of the most varied landscapes in the country. Hiking trails follow streams through deep, narrow gorges filled with forest; some climb to a rocky plateau filled with rare plants and reptiles. Back down below, the park’s seven lemur species charm visitors with their antics and up-close encounters.

In addition to extensive hiking trails to suit all fitness levels, possible activities here include 4WD touring, mountain biking and horse riding. And in Isalo’s southern reaches, the RN7 heading south takes you through iconic landscapes, especially La Fenêtre de l’Isalo, a rocky window surrounded by spectacular rock formations that faces the setting sun.

Planning tip: Watch for ring-tailed lemur and Verreaux’ sifaka in the area around the main campsite.

Once a historic capital city, Ambohimanga retains great spiritual importance to contemporary Malagasy. Dennis van de Water/Shutterstock

5. Ambohimanga

Best for history and culture

Few human-built attractions in Madagascar carry the historical power of UNESCO World Heritage–listed Ambohimanga. The capital of a medieval Malagasy kingdom, this deeply spiritual historic site is just 21km (13 miles) from the modern capital of Antananarivo.

The centerpiece of the restored and still-active site is the Rova, a fortress-palace with a warren of baths, royal quarters and altars of sacrifice (to this day, locals still leave offerings). Hire a guide to hear about the history of opulence and royal intrigue that took place here – stories of medieval legend.

The largest of the lemur species, indris are the charismatic stars of Parc National Andasibe-Mantadia. Arto Hakola/Shutterstock

6. Parc National Andasibe-Mantadia

Best for forests – and indri

East of Antananarivo, the complex of parks and private reserves around the charming small village of Mantadia is a fabulous place to spend a few days. Parc National Analamazaotra is at the heart of the action, with around a dozen species of lemur, around the same number of species of chameleon (including the spectacularly ugly Parson’s chameleon), countless amphibians and reptiles, and over 100 bird species.

But one star of the show outshines all the others: the indri. The largest of all lemur species, the indri is like an oversized teddy bear that lives in small family groups high in the forest canopy. You’ll see them before you hear them, their mournful wails echoing through the forest to announce their presence.

Planning tip: Some of the best indri sightings are in the Parc Villageois (VOIMMA), a community reserve close to the village.

If you like deserted beaches, you’ll love Anakao. Frank TG Herben/Shutterstock

7. Anakao

Best for snorkeling and whales

On Madagascar’s southwestern coast, close to where the barely inhabited far south of the island disappears into the sea, Anakao has a Robinson Crusoe–like feel. The beach here seems to go on forever, its white sands and turquoise seas projecting an almost elemental power. It’s a dream respite after the rigors of life on the Malagasy road. It’s also a fabulous place to watch humpback whales breach the ocean’s surface from a fishing boat. With the Great Reef running just offshore, the snorkeling and diving here are some of Madagascar’s best.

Planning tip: The best months for watching whales are from mid-June to September, during their migration along the coast.

You won’t have trouble spotting a fossa – Madagascar’s apex predator – at Kirindy Forest. Angela N Perryman/Shutterstock

8. Réserve Forestière de Kirindy

Best for extraordinary biodiversity – especially fossas

As you drive from Morondava to Belo-sur-Tsiribinha, you’ll pass through an unfortunate sea of deforestation. Then, Kirindy Forest rises from the fields like a mirage. In an ecologically stressed area, Kirindy (not to be confused with the remote Parc National Kirindy-Mitea that lies south of Morondava) is a remarkable island of biodiversity.

The reserve is known above all as the best place in Madagascar to see the fossa, the country’s largest carnivore. For such an elusive animal, this charismatic cat-like creature, with a long body and oversized ears, is almost ridiculously easy to see around the reserve’s main ecolodge, where it routinely sleeps under the cabins and wanders through the camp. Eight lemur species also call Kirindy home, including four nocturnal species that you can see on guided night walks through the forest. The birdlife is extraordinary here.

Planning tip: Fossas are easy to see year-round, and are most active during the September-to-November mating season.

On the Masoala Peninsula, the jungle is as wild as it gets. Dennis van de Water/Shutterstock

9. Baie d’Antongil and Masoala Peninsula

Best for wilderness

In an age when truly wild places are increasingly difficult to find, this deliciously remote bay and stretch of coastline in eastern Madagascar is precious indeed. The Baie d’Antongil is a haven for whales who come here to calve, then linger in the pristine waters with their young. It’s also home to vast stretches of primal rainforest, rich in mystery and wildlife, as well as hiking trails you can walk for days without seeing another human being. (Pack sufficient provisions in this truly remote place.)

Getting here is an adventure, and you’ll need a guide and be ready to be self-sufficient. But the experience of being this far from the world and its noise is one that will feed the soul.

Planning tip: Cyclones are possible in eastern Madagascar from January to April; check with local authorities before setting out into the wild.

Chase tropical bliss at Malagasy islands like Nosy Be and Île Sainte Marie. sgar80/Shutterstock

10. Nosy Be and Île Sainte Marie

Best for beach bliss

Among Madagascar’s many world-class beach destinations, two rise above the rest. Nosy Be is a glorious tropical island, a place for hiking, sailing, snorkeling or just about anything that strikes your fancy. Then again, you could just laze on the beach, swim in the azure sea, and enjoy fine restaurants and bars. It is, quite simply, one of the loveliest resort islands in all of the Indian Ocean – as exclusive and yet as accessible as you want it to be.

Its only rival is Île Sainte Marie, off Madagascar’s wild east coast. With pleasures similar to Nosy Be’s – only with some seasonal whale watching thrown in – it has a tiny offshore echo in Île aux Nattes, a postcard-perfect tropical paradise.