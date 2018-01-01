Welcome to Antananarivo
In the city itself, the Haute-Ville, with its beautiful colonial buildings, steep streets and cool climate (average altitude in Tana is 1400m), is a great place to wander about. There are also some excellent markets and shops that stock products and crafts from across the country at very competitive prices. Finally, Tana is the place in Madagascar to treat yourself to a fine meal: some establishments rival Europe’s Michelin-starred restaurants, but without the price tag.
Top experiences in Antananarivo
Amazing hotels and hostels
Antananarivo activities
2-Day Private Tour to Ampefy from Antananarivo
Day 1: Antananarivo - AmpefyMeet in the reception of your hotel between 8am and 8.30 am before departing to Ampefy which is located at 120km from the capital, in the rural commune of Itasy in Soavinandrina district and mostly the geographical center of Madagascar. It is a village perched on the edge of the Lily, which feeds a small crater lake. Two of the most famous sites you will get to visit on this tour are 'The Geyser' and 'The Lily Waterfall'. Many interesting sites are to be found in this region like the lake basin and its surrounding areas. You will discover also a volcanic landscape in this tour. Around 9.30 am you will be visiting Lemur Park which is a private reserve located at 25km from the capital, close to Katsaoka river and between Fenoarivo and Imerintsiatosika. You will find birds, medicinal plants, reptiles and mostly Lemurs (Black and white ruffed Lemur, Common brown Lemur, Coquerel’s Sifaka, Crowned Sifaka, Eastern Lesser Bamboo Lemur, Mongoose Lemur and Ring Tailed Lemur). After it you will continue to Ampefy. You will arrive in Ampefy at approx 12.30pm, and have the most delicious lunch at Eucalyptus hotel Around 2pm at afternoon relax at the famous waterfall - La Chute de La Lilly. 26m high, this waterfall comes from Itasy lake formed by ancient crater. The place was once called Antafofo. Its name was changed when a settler came to live at the scene and lost her daughter named Lily in the waterfall. This waterfall is has beautiful landscape not to be missed in while your stay in Madagascar. Back to the hotel at the end of the afternoon in Ampefy. Overnight: Eucalyptus hotel, Ampefy Day 2: Ampefy - AntananarivoAfter the breakfast the driver will pick you up and take you to marvelous place known as 'Geyser' which is located 22km from Ampefy, the region also includes Ampefy geysers. Geysers of Amparaky come from the artesian wells phenomenon, not volcanic geysers. The difference is essentially the fact that the expelled water is not very hot. You can hike around to discover the volcanic landscape of the region which is the prolific fruit trees. You will then enjoy lunch at the La Terasse or Chez Jacky Hotel restaurant At 3.00 pm you will travel back to Antananarivo and will be dropped in your hotel at the end of afternoon.
Full-Day Andasibe-Mantadia National Park Private Tour from Antananarivo
You will get picked up form the reception of your Antananarivo hotel on 8.00am where your tour will start and you'll head for Andasibe. This is the nearest National Park to Antananarivo, known as the Bezanozano's ethnic. Located 145km from the capital on the national road 2 to Toamasina (an old port). There is one private reserve, one special reserve and one national park here. You will be able to find there the biggest lemurs in Madagascar, the famous Indri and you will have the opportunity to get an idea of thee Malagasy lifestyle. Upon arrival on destination, you will have get a panoramic view of the green forest. Around 10.00 am you will have a private visit to Peyreras park which is located 75km from the capital in Marozevo. A small exotic reserve where you can see: chameleons, leaf tailed geckos, butterflies, lemurs. Your visit will take approx 45min. You will visit one of the practical insect and reptiles reserve owned by naturalist Andre Peyreras and follow up with Moramanga - where you can stop visit local people at the open market, before continuing up to Andasibe where you will arrive at approx 12.30pm. Lunch at Vakona Hotel Restaurant Around 2pm the driver will take you to the private reserve of the hotel which is the home of different kinds of lemurs - including the famous Indri or Babakoto, crocodiles, the endemic carnivorous cat - called Fosa. The reserve belongs to the hotel Vakona Forest Lodge. You will begin your entry with the different reptiles and follow up with canoeing through the river before you join the different species of lemurs living in this private reserve.
Sambatra Magic Madagascar
From Antananarivo Airport you will take a 55 minute flight to Sainte Marie Island where a representative will meet you for a 15 minute pirogue ride to Sambatra Beach Lodge. The days spent on the island is totally at your leisure. Attractions on the island include: Pirate Cemetery Would you believe St Marie has one. Zoo Small but playing a part in educating the community with Madagascar’s local wild life, fauna and flora. Ile Aux Natte Lighthouse Pay a small fee and see a breath-taking view of the entire southern reef. Reef Snorkelling Do this whenever, where ever, so many spots to choose from. Ile Aux Sable – Chartering out to 2 small sand bars where fishing and snorkeling are a must. Activities available at an extra cost include bike hire, diving, fishing, motor bike hire, explore Ile Aux Natte Island and Pirogue Trips. Laze on the beautiful white sand beaches, explore the island, snorkel in the crystal blue waters or sip cocktails at the beach bar. It’s all up to you! After these incredible 5 nights on the Island, unfortunately it’s time to say goodbye. I representative will escort you for your boat trip back to Sainte Marie Island and onward to Antananarivo Airport for your return flight home.
20 Day Tour of Madagascar
Day 1: Once you land in the capital city, Antananarivo (Tana), today, you will be met and greeted by a representative and transferred to the Chalet des Roses Hotel for check-in. This evening is to rest and relax after your flight.Day 2: This morning we will make our way from Tana to Andasibe to visit Peyrieras Reserve. Tonight we will stay at the Feon'ny ala Hotel in Andasibe.Day 3: Our entire day today will involve Andasibe National Reserve and Vakona Reserve before we make our way back to the hotel for the evening. Day 4: Drive to Ansirabe today and enjoy a tour of the town. Tonight we will stay at Les Chambres du VoyageurDay 5: Drive to Amositra today for a city tour and handcraft and marquetry workshop. Overnight at Artisan HotelDay 6: Driving to Ranomafana to visit the UNESCO site of Zafimaniry Village. Overnight at Le Grenat Hotel.Day 7: Ranomafana National Park and village visit all day.Day 8: Drive from Ranomafana to Manakara where you will experience a beautiful view of the east coast of Mada.Day 9: Today we will explore Manakara. Today will include a visit to the Cana des Pangalanes and also to a local fisherman village by canoe. We will also include a city visit of Manakara today. Overnight at La Vanille Hotel.Day 10: Drive to Fianarantsoa for a city tour before settling in at the Zomatel Hotel for the night.Day 11: Drive to Ranohira where we will visit a wine deposit and do a village visit before calling it at night at the Mote de I'IsaloDay 12: Today we will visit the Isalo National Park in Ranohira.Day 13: Drive to Ifaty where we will visit the Mahafaly tombs. Overnight at La Mira HotelDay 14: Today is a free day on the beach in Ifaty.Day 15: Free day in IfatyDay 16: Today we will make our way from Ifaty back to Ranohira where we will stay overnight.Day 17: Today we will drive to Ambalavao where we will visit the Anja Reserve and experience the handicraft of Antemoro paper. Overnight at Les Bougainvilliers Hotel.Day 18: This morning we will drive back to Antsirabe and visit the local artisans here. This afternoon we will check-in and stay overnight at Les Chambres Voyageur HotelDay 19: As we make our way back to Antananarivo today, we experience an aluminium pot workshop in Ambatolampy on the way. Overnight in Antananarivo. Day 20: On our last day today, we will do a small city tour before you are transferred to the airport for your flight out.End of services.
Madagascar's National Route 7 Great Rainforest Road Express to Ramanofana Park and Anja Reserve
DAY 1: ARRIVAL TO ANTANANARIVO Arrival at Ivato. Steps for the visa. Guests are welcomed by our representative and transferred to the hotel. Check into the hotel. Overnight at hotel la Ribaudiere (or similar) DAY 2: ANTANANARIVO - ANTSIRABEBreakfast at the hotel.Departure to Antsirabe. On the road, panoramic view of the rice fields in steps and the tombs of the Highlands of Madagascar. Stop in Ambatolampy to visit aluminum pots manufacturing. In the afternoon arrival to Antsirabe. Visit the City of Waters and some Malagasy craft workshops. Overnight at hotel Chambre du voyageur (or similar) DAY 3: ANTSIRABE - RANOMAFANA Breakfast at the hotel. Before departure to Ambositra, visit Avenue Antsirabe in rickshaw. Ambositra is the capital of the Malagasy handicrafts and wood carving. Visit a few craft shops in the city of Ambositra. Later continue our road to Ranomafana. On the road admire the Betsileo ethnic group landscape with architecture and culture of the rice. Overnight at hotel Centrest (or similar) DAY 4 : RANOMAFANA Breakfast at the hotel. Visit of e Ranomafana National Park. Ranomafana rainforest is known for the presence of endemic wildlife of the island. There are different types of orchids and ferns. Several faunas are found in this park with different varieties of lemurs and chameleons. A visit of 2 to 3 hours. In the afternoon,visit the village of the ethnic group Tanala, these are forest people of southeastern Madagascar. Accommodation at the hotel Centrest (or similar) DAY 5 : RANOMAFANA – AMBALAVAO Breakfast at the hotel. Road to Ambalavao. Stop in the city of Fianarantsoa and its historic neighborhoods. Then continue to Ambalavao. Arrival in Ambalavao visit the village and the reserve of Anja. It is a small reserve, house of many lemurs called Maki. Accommodation at the hotel Zongo (or similar)DAY 6: AMBALAVAO - ANTANANARIVO Breakfast at the hotel. Road back to the capital of the big Island. Accommodation at the hotel La Ribaudiere DAY 7: ANTANANARIVO - OUT Breakfast at the hotel. Tour of Antananarivo. Then we make last purchases in the artisanal market of Digy. Transfer to Ivato International Airport. Formalities and boarding.
5 Day Tour Baobab Avenue Express from Antananarivo
Your itinerary for the tour is as follows:DAY 1: ANTANANARIVO (Tana) – ANTSIRABE From Tana, you will depart for Antsirabe at 9am from your hotel. Your drive includes panoramic views of the rice fields and also the tombs of the highlands of Madagascar. You will hit the road towards the west of Madagascar along the famous National Route 7 until you reach Betafo. Crossing the small town of Ambatolampy, the third highest point of the island in the soaring Ankaratra hills, you will finally head to Antsirabe, the highland second capital of Madagascar. Here, you will check into the H1 hotel for the night. DAY 2: ANTSIRABE – MORONDAVAAfter you have enjoyed breakfast at the hotel, you will depart for Morondava. The drive will offer views of rice paddies and landscapes of Mada. Leaving behind Route 7 and onto Route 34, you will enter a morphing, evolving change in the landscape up to the city of Miandrivazo. Cornered between the chain of Bongolava in the east and the plateau of Bemaraha on the west, the city achieves the status of the hottest city of Madagascar, with an annual average of 28°C. After a short stop in Miandrivazo, you will continue to Morondava arriving in the late afternoon. You will spend the night at Chez Maggie hotel. DAY 3: MORONDAVA – KIRINDY - MORONDAVAAfter an early breakfast this morning, you will depart for Kirindy Reserve, situated approximately 2 hours away. You will visit the reserve for an opportunity to see lemurs and baobab trees. After visiting the reserve for about 2 hours, you be driven back to Morondava. This afternoon will include a visit to Baobab Lovers and a sunset on Baobab Avenue before returning to the hotel for the evening. DAY 4: MORONDAVA – ANTSIRABEEnjoy breakfast at the hotel before beginning the journey back to the highland via Miandrivazo. Once you arrive, you will spend the night at H1 hotel DAY 5: ANTSIRABE – ANTANANARIVOBefore checking out of the hotel this morning, we will enjoy your last breakfast together and then drive back to Tana. Once you arrive in the capital, you will enjoy a historical city tour in the afternoon and a visit to the Queen's Palace and the Rova. The tour will conclude this afternoon around 5pm at your hotel in Antananarivo.