Musée d'Art et d'Archéologie

This small, dusty museum in Isoraka gives an overview of archaeological digs around the island, including displays of grave decorations from the south (known as aloalo), rotating exhibits on Malagasy life (cooking, music etc), and a few talismans and objects used in traditional ceremonies. A tip for the guide (if there is one) is customary. There was a minor facelift happening in part of the building when we visited, so hopefully the experience will improve.