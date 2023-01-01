This is an unusual place: a commercial crocodile farm that breeds crocs, as well as a zoo where you can see the reptilian giants in all their basking glory, along with lemurs, chameleons and even the rare fossa (striped civet). There's been a recent shift away from the commercial aspect towards that of a zoo.

The park is about 3km from the airport. A taxi will cost around Ar25,000 return from Ivato, including an hour’s wait.

The displays on crocodiles are highly informative: many of the biggest specimens (well over 6m) have been brought here because they were becoming a danger to humans in their natural habitat.

There's an excellent shop, too, and it serves meals (mains Ar15,000 to Ar25,000).