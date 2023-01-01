Musée Andafivaratra

Housed in a magnificent pink baroque palace, this museum is the former home of Prime Minister Rainilaiarivony, the power behind the throne of the three queens he married in succession (Rasoherina, Ranavalona II and Ranavalona III) between 1864 and 1895. The museum’s collection is a spare, dusty assortment of memorabilia from Merina (a tribal group) kings and queens, but the upper floors remain closed and labelling is poor.

The Merina crown jewels were stolen in 2013 and are yet to be recovered. Of the remaining exhibits, among the most interesting are the genealogy chart of Merina sovereigns at the entrance, the elaborate tea set given by Queen Victoria to Radama II and the scale model of the Rova. Overall, though, we're not sure it's worth the visit here, other than a brief stop outside to admire the facade.