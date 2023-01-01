This beautiful 19th-century manor was an official French residence for many years. It became the Malagasy presidential palace in 1975 and remained so until president Didier Ratsiraka decided to build a more modern complex about 15km south of the capital in 1991. The mansion remains an official residence but is generally quiet. No photos allowed.

In a bid to balance the colonial architectural influence, Andry Rajoelina, president of the high transitional authority between 2009 and 2013 and then president from 2019, ordered that a replica of the King’s palace at Ambohimanga be built right next to the presidential palace.