Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Getty Images/Robert Harding World Imagery
Tana, as the capital is universally known, is all about eating, shopping, history and day trips. Bypassing the city would be a mistake: Tana has been the home of Malagasy power for three centuries and there's a huge amount of history and culture to discover, as well as some unexpected wildlife options.
Antananarivo
Tana’s rova (fortified palace), known as Manjakamiadana (A Fine Place to Rule), is the imposing structure that crowns the city's highest hill. Gutted in a…
Antananarivo
Opened in early 2018, this fabulous photography museum is Antananarivo's best museum. There are four small rooms showing films (in French, English or…
Antananarivo
Antananarivo’s heart-shaped lake lies in the southern part of town. It's particularly lovely in October, when the jacaranda trees lining its shores are…
Antananarivo
In 1929 French engineer André Michelin, of tyre fame, patented the use of pneumatics on rail vehicles in a bid to improve passenger comfort. Trials were…
Antananarivo
Housed in a magnificent pink baroque palace, this museum is the former home of Prime Minister Rainilaiarivony, the power behind the throne of the three…
Antananarivo
This beautiful 19th-century manor was an official French residence for many years. It became the Malagasy presidential palace in 1975 and remained so…
Antananarivo
Lake Alarobia may be located at the heart of Antananarivo's industrial area, but it is a vital refuge and nesting site for 14 threatened endemic bird…
Antananarivo
This small, dusty museum in Isoraka gives an overview of archaeological digs around the island, including displays of grave decorations from the south …
Get to the heart of Antananarivo with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
Madagascar $24.99
in partnership with getyourguide