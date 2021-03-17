Antananarivo

View over a hillside, Antananarivo, Madagascar, Africa

Overview

Tana, as the capital is universally known, is all about eating, shopping, history and day trips. Bypassing the city would be a mistake: Tana has been the home of Malagasy power for three centuries and there's a huge amount of history and culture to discover, as well as some unexpected wildlife options.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Queen's Palace complex, Rova of Antananarivo

    Rova

    Antananarivo

    Tana’s rova (fortified palace), known as Manjakamiadana (A Fine Place to Rule), is the imposing structure that crowns the city's highest hill. Gutted in a…

  • Musée de la Photo

    Musée de la Photo

    Antananarivo

    Opened in early 2018, this fabulous photography museum is Antananarivo's best museum. There are four small rooms showing films (in French, English or…

  • Lac Anosy with monument aux Morts and Rova overlooking lake.

    Lac Anosy

    Antananarivo

    Antananarivo’s heart-shaped lake lies in the southern part of town. It's particularly lovely in October, when the jacaranda trees lining its shores are…

  • Micheline

    Micheline

    Antananarivo

    In 1929 French engineer André Michelin, of tyre fame, patented the use of pneumatics on rail vehicles in a bid to improve passenger comfort. Trials were…

  • Musée Andafivaratra

    Musée Andafivaratra

    Antananarivo

    Housed in a magnificent pink baroque palace, this museum is the former home of Prime Minister Rainilaiarivony, the power behind the throne of the three…

  • Presidential Palace

    Presidential Palace

    Antananarivo

    This beautiful 19th-century manor was an official French residence for many years. It became the Malagasy presidential palace in 1975 and remained so…

  • Parc de Tsarasaotra

    Parc de Tsarasaotra

    Antananarivo

    Lake Alarobia may be located at the heart of Antananarivo's industrial area, but it is a vital refuge and nesting site for 14 threatened endemic bird…

  • Musée d'Art et d'Archéologie

    Musée d'Art et d'Archéologie

    Antananarivo

    This small, dusty museum in Isoraka gives an overview of archaeological digs around the island, including displays of grave decorations from the south …

Articles

Latest stories from Antananarivo

Looking across a gully to the Rova at a hilltop, with colourful buildings jumbled together on the slopes below.

Wildlife & Nature

Five reasons to explore Antananarivo

Aug 21, 2018 • 6 min read

